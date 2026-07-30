ETV Bharat / state

Assam Flood Death Toll Rises To 78 With Three More Deaths, 3 Lakh Remain Affected In 7 Districts

Floodwaters submerge residential areas and roads in Sivasagar town and surrounding villages as the flood situation continues to remain critical in Assam on July 28, 2026 ( ANI )

Guwahati: The toll in Assam floods continued to rise with three more fatalities pushing the total deaths to 78, even as over 3 lakh people remained affected by the deluge in seven districts, an official bulletin said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorm for the next three days in isolated places of the state as well as in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, which could affect the districts in Assam bordering these two states.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours -- two from Sivasagar district and one from Golaghat. With these, the toll in this year's flood has reached 78.

Seven districts -- Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Biswanath and Kamrup (Metropolitan) – continued to reel under the deluge, with 551 villages remaining affected.

Altogether 3,00,031 people remained affected, with Charaideo being the worst-hit with 1,37,561 people impacted, followed by Sivasagar (84,600) and Jorhat (49,911). On Tuesday, 3.32 lakh people were affected in six districts.

More than 16,500 displaced people were taking shelter in 71 relief camps. Another 30 relief distribution centres were catering to over 72,000 people. Multiple agencies, including medical and veterinary teams, remained pressed in rescue operations in the affected areas.