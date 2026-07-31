Assam CM Announces 6-Month Loan Moratorium For Flood-Hit Districts As Toll Rises To 80
Himanta said the tenure of loans can be extended from one year up to seven years in all banks, depending on the type of debt.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 9:44 AM IST
Guwahati: The Assam government has announced that a six-month moratorium will be applicable for repaying all types of loans availed by flood-affected people in four worst-hit districts of the state, even as the toll increased to 80 as two more persons died and the number of affected people dipped to 2.12 lakh.
In a Facebook live, Sarma said he chaired a special meeting of the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC), attended by representatives from the RBI, NABARD, SBI and all other commercial banks.
"The meeting decided on a relief scheme for the customers who availed loans in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts. The SLBC decided that a moratorium of six months will be offered to all flood-affected people in these districts," he added.
We are announcing a 6 month moratorium on all loan repayments to all the affected families in the four districts hit by #AssamFloods and an extension of repayment tenure as per the following schedule 👇 pic.twitter.com/rPGkcM6bdJ— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 30, 2026
The banks will assess the condition of the customers availing loans, and only flood-affected people will receive this benefit, Sarma said, and appealed to all others to continue paying their EMIs if not hit by the deluge in these four districts.
Earlier, opposition Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) urged the government and the RBI to immediately announce a six-month moratorium on repayment of all loans and EMIs for people affected by the devastating floods in the northeastern state.
Sarma further said that the tenure of loans availed by all flood-affected people can be extended from one year up to seven years in all banks, depending on the type of debt.
"There are many small retail shop owners who had taken loans. Now, their shops have been totally damaged, and nothing is left. The banks will give an additional amount of Rs 10,000 in their loan accounts without any new mortgage or collateral," the CM said.
Besides, the state government will pay Rs 1.5 lakh as a one-time assistance to each Namghar, a place of worship for Vaishnavite followers, in flood-ravaged Sivasagar and Charaideo districts to rebuild the institutions, he added.
Meanwhile, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin issued this night said two persons lost their lives in the deluge in the last 24 hours. Sivasagar district reported both the deaths, as a boy was among two persons who drowned in the floodwaters, it said.
With these fatalities, the number of deaths in this year's floods has increased to 80. According to the ASDMA's daily flood report, more than 2,12,400 people remained affected in Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat and Sivasagar districts.
Charaideo was the worst-hit with nearly 80,000 people affected, followed by Sivasagar (71,000) and Jorhat (40,000). The flood situation has improved since Wednesday, when more than three lakh people were affected across four districts.
The ASDMA said the administration has been operating 112 relief camps and relief distribution centres in four districts, taking care of 75,583 affected people at present.
On Thursday, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya undertook an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts to take stock of the extent of damage caused by the current wave of the deluge.
In his visit to Sivasagar district, Acharya visited a couple of relief camps and interacted with flood-hit families to understand their sufferings and took stock of the facilities provided at the camps, according to an official release. He distributed relief materials among the inmates and enquired about the availability of food, drinking water, healthcare, sanitation and other essential services.
Talking to the affected families, Acharya assured them that the government stands firmly with them and that every possible effort is being made to provide timely relief and restore normalcy at the earliest. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are closely monitoring the flood situation in Assam and are extending all necessary support to the state.