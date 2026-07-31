ETV Bharat / state

Assam CM Announces 6-Month Loan Moratorium For Flood-Hit Districts As Toll Rises To 80

An aerial view of vast stretches of flooded areas with houses and villages submerged amid the severe Assam floods, in Sivasagar on July 22, 2026 ( ANI )

Guwahati: The Assam government has announced that a six-month moratorium will be applicable for repaying all types of loans availed by flood-affected people in four worst-hit districts of the state, even as the toll increased to 80 as two more persons died and the number of affected people dipped to 2.12 lakh.

In a Facebook live, Sarma said he chaired a special meeting of the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC), attended by representatives from the RBI, NABARD, SBI and all other commercial banks.

"The meeting decided on a relief scheme for the customers who availed loans in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat districts. The SLBC decided that a moratorium of six months will be offered to all flood-affected people in these districts," he added.

The banks will assess the condition of the customers availing loans, and only flood-affected people will receive this benefit, Sarma said, and appealed to all others to continue paying their EMIs if not hit by the deluge in these four districts.

Earlier, opposition Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) urged the government and the RBI to immediately announce a six-month moratorium on repayment of all loans and EMIs for people affected by the devastating floods in the northeastern state.

Sarma further said that the tenure of loans availed by all flood-affected people can be extended from one year up to seven years in all banks, depending on the type of debt.

"There are many small retail shop owners who had taken loans. Now, their shops have been totally damaged, and nothing is left. The banks will give an additional amount of Rs 10,000 in their loan accounts without any new mortgage or collateral," the CM said.