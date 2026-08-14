ETV Bharat / state

Assam Flood Toll Rises To 104 With One More Death; Over 78,000 People Affected

A view of debris and scattered wooden logs which were swept away in a flash flood at Nepali Khuti area, in Sivasagar on August 3, 2026 ( ANI )

Guwahati: The death toll in Assam's floods rose to 104 on Friday with one more fatality, while the number of people affected by the deluge also increased marginally to over 78,000, according to an official bulletin.

The number of flood-affected districts remained unchanged at seven, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said. One death was reported from Sivasagar district in the last 24 hours, taking the toll in this year's floods to 104.

Floodwaters continued to affect 20 revenue circles and 313 villages across Nagaon, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Kamrup, Hojai, Jorhat and Lakhimpur districts. Golaghat was the worst-hit district with 30,778 people affected, followed by Nagaon with 26,292 and Sivasagar with 12,480.