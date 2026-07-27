ETV Bharat / state

Assam BJP Seeks Rs 12 Cr From Party Workers For Flood Victims; 5.24 Lakh Affected, Toll Rises To 68

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visits flood-affected areas of Borigaon along the Bhogdoi River in Jorhat district of Assam on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. ( IANS )

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state unit of the BJP is aiming to collect Rs 12 crore from party workers for distributing relief materials to flood victims.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Sarma said the donation collected will be used for distributing clothes to women and children.

"The Assam BJP aims to collect Rs 12 crore from party workers to help the flood-affected people in the state. We will give clothes to two lakh women and two lakh children," he said. "I appeal to all karyakartas who wish to contribute to this noble cause to come forward and support the party’s mission," the CM said.

Any amount less than Rs 2,000 can be given to local MLAs, while a sum more than that can be deposited to the BJP's bank account, he said.

The flood situation in Assam improved on Sunday, as water levels receded in most affected areas that did not receive overnight rainfall. However, over 5.24 lakh people remain affected across five districts, while two more fatalities pushed the toll in this year's deluge to 68, an official bulletin said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 5,24,700 people have been impacted in Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts.

Two more persons lost their lives during the last 24 hours, as they drowned in the flood waters in Charaideo district, it said in the bulletin issued late on Sunday.

Charaideo is the worst-hit district with nearly 1.9 lakh people affected, followed by Sivasagar (over 1.5 lakh) and Jorhat (around 1.4 lakh). The flood situation has improved since Saturday, when nearly 6.55 lakh people were affected across six districts.