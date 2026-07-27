Assam BJP Seeks Rs 12 Cr From Party Workers For Flood Victims; 5.24 Lakh Affected, Toll Rises To 68
Two more persons lost their lives during the last 24 hours as they drowned in the floodwaters in Charaideo district: ASDMA
Published : July 27, 2026 at 7:07 AM IST|
Updated : July 27, 2026 at 7:16 AM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state unit of the BJP is aiming to collect Rs 12 crore from party workers for distributing relief materials to flood victims.
Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Sarma said the donation collected will be used for distributing clothes to women and children.
"The Assam BJP aims to collect Rs 12 crore from party workers to help the flood-affected people in the state. We will give clothes to two lakh women and two lakh children," he said. "I appeal to all karyakartas who wish to contribute to this noble cause to come forward and support the party’s mission," the CM said.
Any amount less than Rs 2,000 can be given to local MLAs, while a sum more than that can be deposited to the BJP's bank account, he said.
The flood situation in Assam improved on Sunday, as water levels receded in most affected areas that did not receive overnight rainfall. However, over 5.24 lakh people remain affected across five districts, while two more fatalities pushed the toll in this year's deluge to 68, an official bulletin said.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 5,24,700 people have been impacted in Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts.
Two more persons lost their lives during the last 24 hours, as they drowned in the flood waters in Charaideo district, it said in the bulletin issued late on Sunday.
Charaideo is the worst-hit district with nearly 1.9 lakh people affected, followed by Sivasagar (over 1.5 lakh) and Jorhat (around 1.4 lakh). The flood situation has improved since Saturday, when nearly 6.55 lakh people were affected across six districts.
The ASDMA said the administration has been operating 354 relief camps and aid distribution centres in four districts, taking care of 37,724 displaced people. Multiple agencies like the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Service and the police have rescued several people from different parts of Upper Assam, it said.
At present, 763 villages are under water, and 48,742.09 hectares of crop area have been damaged across Assam, it said. Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure suffered damages in various districts of the state, the bulletin stated.
The Dhansiri river at Numaligarh is flowing above the danger level, the ASDMA said. On account of widespread flooding, 88,240 domestic animals and poultry have been affected across Assam, it added.
Earlier in a post on X, CM Himanta Sarma said that power restoration efforts are continuing across the affected districts.
As Assam steadily recovers from the floods, power restoration efforts continue across affected districts.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 26, 2026
Following the precautionary suspension of electricity supply during the floods, @apdclsocial teams have been carrying out comprehensive safety inspections while restoring… pic.twitter.com/dZ9HV1vp8K
"As Assam steadily recovers from the floods, power restoration efforts continue across affected districts. Following the precautionary suspension of electricity supply during the floods, @apdclsocial teams have been carrying out comprehensive safety inspections while restoring power in a phased manner across Sivasagar, Jorhat, Charaideo, Dhubri, Bongaigaon & other affected areas," he said. He also assured that the government is committed to restoring essential services at the earliest and ensuring every affected community returns to normalcy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured full support to the Assam government in dealing with the flood situation in the state.
Also Read: