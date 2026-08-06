ETV Bharat / state

Assam Floods Death Toll Rises To 95, With 14 Districts On High Alert

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remains grim as six more individuals lost their lives in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll in this year's monsoon season to 95. According to the latest report from the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS), the state is grappling with both widespread rural inundation and critical urban flooding across multiple districts.

Out of the six fresh fatalities reported on Wednesday, five deaths were attributed to the general flood situation--two each from Biswanath and Sivasagar districts, and one from Golaghat. One person died due to urban flooding in the Mayong revenue circle of Morigaon district. One person has also been reported missing in Udalguri.

The Dhansiri (S) river at Numaligarh continues to flow above the danger level, keeping 14 districts on high alert. The affected districts include Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Kamrup (M), Jorhat, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Nagaon, Darrang, Karbi Anglong, and Udalguri. In total, over 1.6 lakh people across 563 villages have been hit by the current wave of flooding.

Sivasagar remains the worst-affected district with over 57,000 people impacted, followed by Golaghat and Jorhat. The report said that the deluge has caused massive damage to the state's infrastructure. DRIMS reports indicate seven major embankment breaches, five in Biswanath at Brahmajan and two in Darrang at Mangaldoi.