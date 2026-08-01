ETV Bharat / state

Assam Flood Toll Rises To 82 With 2 More Deaths, Number Of Affected People Decreases To 1.92 Lakh

An aerial view of vast stretches of flooded areas with houses and villages submerged amid the severe Assam floods, in Sivasagar on July 22, 2026. ( ANI )

Guwahati: The toll in Assam floods rose to 82 as two more persons died, even as the number of affected people decreased to 1.92 lakh, an official bulletin said on Friday.

The Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said one of the two fatalities due to the deluge was reported from Nazira revenue circle of Sivasagar district, while the other was from Sonari in Charaideo.

With these fresh fatalities, the toll in this year's floods reached 82, it said, adding that no person was recorded as missing. The five districts of Sivasagar, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Charaideo continued to reel under the deluge, with 17 revenue circles and 379 villages remaining affected.

The number of affected people was at 1,92,799, with Charaideo remaining the worst-hit as 77,456 people were hit by the deluge, followed by Sivasagar (63,492) and Jorhat (34,067), the bulletin said.