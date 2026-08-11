Assam Flood: Toll Rises To 101, More Than 1.26 Lakh Reeling Under Deluge
Golaghat is worst-hit district with over 71,000 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with over 21,000 people and Jorhat with over 13,000 people reeling under floodwaters.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 9:04 AM IST
Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remained grim with the death toll rising to 101 after officials confirmed death of a person from Amguri. More than 1.26 lakh people are still reeling under the deluge, an official bulletin said.
According to the latest information issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the lone death since Sunday night was reported from Amguri revenue circle of Sivsasagar district. With this, the total number of deaths in this year's flood has increased to 101.
As per the official report, 1,26,431 people have been affected in Charaideo, Darrang, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts. Golaghat is the worst-hit district with more than 71,000 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with over 21,000 people and Jorhat with over 13,000 people reeling under floodwaters.
On Sunday, over 1.4 lakh people in seven districts were affected by the floods in the state. The ASDMA said that the administration has been operating 89 relief camps and relief distribution centres in six districts, taking care of 24,000 people. At present, 458 villages are under water, and 11,287.04 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.
Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in various districts of the state. Currently, Dhansiri at Golaghat and Numaligarh, and Kushiyara at Sribhumi are flowing above the danger level.
Residents in some affected areas have also been staying in the upper portions of their houses to protect their belongings and livestock, while others have moved to relief camps established by the administration.
The continuing flooding has affected villages and residential areas in different parts of the state. Areas along rivers have remained particularly vulnerable as water levels rise and floodwaters spread into nearby settlements.
Authorities have been monitoring the situation in affected areas and continuing relief and rescue efforts. Relief camps have been established for people who have been displaced from their homes, while rescue efforts are being undertaken in areas where residents remain affected by floodwaters.
The flood situation continues to be monitored as Assam faces the impact of the ongoing monsoon. The administration remains engaged in relief and rescue operations and is taking measures to assist people affected by the flooding across the state.
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