ETV Bharat / state

Assam Flood: Toll Rises To 101, More Than 1.26 Lakh Reeling Under Deluge

Assam Fire and Emergency Services personnel rescue people on a rubber boat from the waterlogged Anil Nagar area following heavy rainfall, in Guwahati on Sunday. ( ANI )

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remained grim with the death toll rising to 101 after officials confirmed death of a person from Amguri. More than 1.26 lakh people are still reeling under the deluge, an official bulletin said.

According to the latest information issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the lone death since Sunday night was reported from Amguri revenue circle of Sivsasagar district. With this, the total number of deaths in this year's flood has increased to 101.

As per the official report, 1,26,431 people have been affected in Charaideo, Darrang, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts. Golaghat is the worst-hit district with more than 71,000 people affected, followed by Sivasagar with over 21,000 people and Jorhat with over 13,000 people reeling under floodwaters.

On Sunday, over 1.4 lakh people in seven districts were affected by the floods in the state. The ASDMA said that the administration has been operating 89 relief camps and relief distribution centres in six districts, taking care of 24,000 people. At present, 458 villages are under water, and 11,287.04 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in various districts of the state. Currently, Dhansiri at Golaghat and Numaligarh, and Kushiyara at Sribhumi are flowing above the danger level.