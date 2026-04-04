ETV Bharat / state

Assam Flood Crisis: How 200 Families In Nagaon Live On Embankments For 20 Years Without Rehabilitation

Nagaon (Assam): The recurring floods in Assam year after year may not always get into the front page headlines, but for thousands of families here, it is a disaster that keeps taking away from them their dreams, desires and aspirations. As tributaries of the Brahmaputra and the Surma river system swell every summer, large patches of land in the state get submerged, leading to displacement, erosion and long-term humanitarian distress.

In Nagaon district’s Laokhowa and Bhurbandha areas under Samaguri, the impact of floods dating back to 2005-06 continues to haunt over 200 families who lost their homes to river erosion. Nearly two decades later, these families continue to call the embankments home, struggling for survival with little to no institutional support.

Assam Flood Crisis: 200 Families In Nagaon Living On Embankments For 20 Years Without Rehabilitation (ETV Bharat)

Since permanent rehabilitation measures have eluded them, the residents are forced to lead a precarious life earning paltry sums as daily wage labour and limited agricultural activity. Most remain out of basic amenities coverage areas. Something as essential as safe drinking water continues to be a daily challenge, with women walking long distances to fetch water from nearby sources.

“We have been living here since 2010, but no one has come to find out our condition or help us. Most families survive on daily wages while many have migrated outside for even low-paying jobs,” said Naren Saikia, one of the displaced residents.