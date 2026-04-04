Assam Flood Crisis: How 200 Families In Nagaon Live On Embankments For 20 Years Without Rehabilitation
The fury of river Brahmaputra swept their homes away and now they lead a homeless life without land, water or hope, reports Rakibul Wahid
Published : April 4, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
Nagaon (Assam): The recurring floods in Assam year after year may not always get into the front page headlines, but for thousands of families here, it is a disaster that keeps taking away from them their dreams, desires and aspirations. As tributaries of the Brahmaputra and the Surma river system swell every summer, large patches of land in the state get submerged, leading to displacement, erosion and long-term humanitarian distress.
In Nagaon district’s Laokhowa and Bhurbandha areas under Samaguri, the impact of floods dating back to 2005-06 continues to haunt over 200 families who lost their homes to river erosion. Nearly two decades later, these families continue to call the embankments home, struggling for survival with little to no institutional support.
Since permanent rehabilitation measures have eluded them, the residents are forced to lead a precarious life earning paltry sums as daily wage labour and limited agricultural activity. Most remain out of basic amenities coverage areas. Something as essential as safe drinking water continues to be a daily challenge, with women walking long distances to fetch water from nearby sources.
“We have been living here since 2010, but no one has come to find out our condition or help us. Most families survive on daily wages while many have migrated outside for even low-paying jobs,” said Naren Saikia, one of the displaced residents.
The absence of land ownership has furthered their distress beyond economic survival. Social challenges have emerged as well, particularly affecting younger generations. “Without land or a permanent home, it becomes difficult to arrange marriages for our children,” said an elderly woman, expressing frustration over years of neglect.
Residents also pointed to a stark contradiction in their civic status. Though all of them have lost their homes, they continue to vote in their original villages. “We vote in every election, but our issues are never addressed,” said another resident, speaking about how the gap between political participation and governance outcomes widens with each election.
The affected population, once under Samaguri Legislative Assembly Constituency and now part of Rupahihat constituency after the 2023 delimitation, says repeated appeals for rehabilitation have not yielded any result. Many claim they have lost faith in both state and central leadership, alleging that successive governments have failed to provide a long-term solution.
"The Panchayat and Village Development Department in 2012-13 constructed around 170 unit of IAY houses for the displaced people but none of the villagers agreed to shift," said Baharul Islam, who has been keeping track of the developments in the area.
When asked earlier, the local MLA did not respond to any query. Meanwhile, political leaders and government officials did not want to speak on the matter now citing enforcement of model code of conduct in view of the elections.
As Assam braces for yet another flood season, the plight of these embankment dwellers keeps revolving around hope though they have witnessed prolonged silence of successive governments amid fight for survival.
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