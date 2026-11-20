ETV Bharat / state

Assam Fake Marksheet Scam: 75 Nagaon Institutions File FIRs, CID Probe Underway

Nagaon: A total of 75 educational institutions in Assam's Nagaon district have filed FIRs in connection with a fake marksheet and certificate scam, allegedly involving over 1,200 students who secured admission in classes 11 and 12 using forged documents, officials said on Friday.

The action followed directives issued by Nagaon District Inspector of Schools Narmada Chetia, who took efforts to investigate the alleged irregularities after taking charge earlier this month.

According to officials, the racket involved fake marksheets and certificates purportedly issued by a Delhi-based education board. These marksheets and certificates were allegedly used by students to secure admission at the higher secondary level in educational institutions across the district.

Chetia said she was informed about the fake marksheet and certificate racket after she joined on November 4 and immediately directed the institutions to take appropriate legal action.

"I joined as the Nagaon District Inspector of Schools on November 4. Immediately after joining, when departmental authorities informed me about the fake marksheets and certificates, I took the matter seriously and sent a letter to the educational institutions in the district. Based on that letter, the authorities of 75 education institutions have so far filed FIRs against the fake certificate racket".

She further stated that whether any educational institutions are involved in this racket will come to light only after the investigation concludes.