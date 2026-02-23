ETV Bharat / state

Assam Faces Four-Month Dry Spell After Heavy 2025 Rains

Tezpur: Assam has been experiencing drought-like conditions for the last four months. Although the Meteorological Department has recorded light rainfall in some areas, it has not been sufficient. The state has witnessed almost no rainfall since October 2025.

Assam had received heavy rainfall in 2025. After widespread monsoon showers between May and September that year, the last four months of 2025 saw unusually little or no rainfall, Gayatri Kalita, Senior Official and Scientist at the Guwahati Meteorological Centre, told ETV Bharat.

The official stated, “As per data of January and February this year, only 2 mm rainfall was recorded in Charaideo, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur districts of Assam, which is very low.”

According to Meteorological Department data, Silchar in the Barak Valley received the highest rainfall in the state. The Barak Valley received significant rainfall during the main monsoon season. In June, approximately 859 mm of rain was recorded.

In July, August and September 2025, Silchar received over 3100 mm of annual rainfall, and it received the highest rainfall in the state.

According to the Meteorological Department, Mohanbari received heavy rainfall last year after the dry season began in upper Assam. Rainfall steadily increased to 489 mm from April to July, peaking in August. Upper Assam received a total of approximately 2206 mm of rainfall, while December was completely dry.

Jorhat got 1683.2 mm of rainfall in 2025

In 2025, Jorhat's total annual rainfall was 1,683.2 mm. After a period of low rainfall in the district during the winter (early 2025), rainfall has increased since March. In August, it received 391.3 mm of rain, while September and July also received significant rainfall. However, it decreased significantly after October. There was no rain at all in the month of December.

Dhubri

Meanwhile, in Dhubri, located in western Assam, no raid was recorded in January to March, 2025. April marks the beginning of the monsoon season's heavy rains. May was the wettest month, with over 581 mm of rain. Rain continued steadily until September, but after that, rainfall was very low.