Assam Faces Four-Month Dry Spell After Heavy 2025 Rains
Despite heavy rainfall in 2025, Assam has witnessed almost no rain since October, raising concerns over drought-like conditions.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Tezpur: Assam has been experiencing drought-like conditions for the last four months. Although the Meteorological Department has recorded light rainfall in some areas, it has not been sufficient. The state has witnessed almost no rainfall since October 2025.
Assam had received heavy rainfall in 2025. After widespread monsoon showers between May and September that year, the last four months of 2025 saw unusually little or no rainfall, Gayatri Kalita, Senior Official and Scientist at the Guwahati Meteorological Centre, told ETV Bharat.
The official stated, “As per data of January and February this year, only 2 mm rainfall was recorded in Charaideo, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur districts of Assam, which is very low.”
According to Meteorological Department data, Silchar in the Barak Valley received the highest rainfall in the state. The Barak Valley received significant rainfall during the main monsoon season. In June, approximately 859 mm of rain was recorded.
In July, August and September 2025, Silchar received over 3100 mm of annual rainfall, and it received the highest rainfall in the state.
According to the Meteorological Department, Mohanbari received heavy rainfall last year after the dry season began in upper Assam. Rainfall steadily increased to 489 mm from April to July, peaking in August. Upper Assam received a total of approximately 2206 mm of rainfall, while December was completely dry.
Jorhat got 1683.2 mm of rainfall in 2025
In 2025, Jorhat's total annual rainfall was 1,683.2 mm. After a period of low rainfall in the district during the winter (early 2025), rainfall has increased since March. In August, it received 391.3 mm of rain, while September and July also received significant rainfall. However, it decreased significantly after October. There was no rain at all in the month of December.
Dhubri
Meanwhile, in Dhubri, located in western Assam, no raid was recorded in January to March, 2025. April marks the beginning of the monsoon season's heavy rains. May was the wettest month, with over 581 mm of rain. Rain continued steadily until September, but after that, rainfall was very low.
Tezpur in middle Assam received a fair amount of rain. May, July, and August of 2025 were the heaviest rain months. Like many other parts of Assam, Tezpur remained completely dry in December.
Guwahati
Guwahati received relatively low annual rainfall in 2025. The month of May received heavy rains of 447.5 mm, while other months received moderate to low rains. Rainfall has decreased sharply since September. Only very light rainfall was recorded in December.
According to meteorological data, despite heavy rains in 2025, Assam has not received much rainfall for nearly four consecutive months from late October 2025 to January 2026.
Gayatri Kalita said, "The winds from the Mediterranean coast that hit the Himalayas and cause rain have not happened." Due to a lack of rain, farmers are concerned about soil moisture pressure, water availability and the prospects of Rabi crops in several districts during the prolonged drought.
Tezpur Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer Zakir Hussain said, "There is no damage caused by this low rainfall. Because Rabi crops are now benefiting from improved irrigation systems, but Boro rice cultivation has started and if there is no rainfall at all after a few days, farmers may face difficulties."
Tea farmers
North East Tea Association's Advisor and India Tea Board's Vice-Chairman Vidyananda Barkakati said, "There is a drought-like situation in 2026. There has been no rain in Assam for four months now. So this time, we don't think we can do it by March. We have seen severe drought conditions so far, and it is still very difficult to recover. What we call the early crop usually begins in March if the rains are good, and tea production starts accordingly. But this year, the weather does not indicate that we will get an early harvest.”
