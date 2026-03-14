Assam Exports 25 MT GI-Tagged Joha Rice To UK And Italy For The First Time
With rising global demand for traditional grains, Assam’s GI-tagged Joha rice begins expanding into international premium markets through new exports.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Guwahati: In a first, Assam has exported 25 metric tonnes of Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Joha rice to the United Kingdom (UK) and Italy, marking a significant milestone for the state’s traditional aromatic rice in the global market.
The export was facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) with support from the Assam government’s Agriculture Department. According to APEDA, the consignment of 25 metric tonnes of rice was dispatched on March 12, 2026.
GI-Tagged Aromatic Rice From Assam
Joha rice received the GI tag in 2017. It is a traditional aromatic rice variety from Assam known for its distinctive fragrance, fine grains and rich taste, making it highly valued in premium markets.
With growing global interest in traditional and health-focused grains, Joha rice has started gaining recognition in both domestic and international premium markets. The rice reflects a unique combination of heritage, nutrition and strong export potential.
Production And Key Growing Districts
Joha paddy is cultivated across about 21,662 hectares in Assam, producing around 43,298 metric tonnes during the 2024-25 financial year.
The leading producing districts include Nagaon, Baksa, Goalpara, Sivasagar, Majuli, Chirang and Golaghat. The growing production levels are creating opportunities to expand exports and increase farmers’ income.
Previous Exports and New Milestone
Earlier, APEDA had supported the export of 1 metric tonne of GI-tagged Joha rice to Vietnam, followed by 2 metric tonnes to five Middle Eastern countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia.
The latest export to the UK and Italy marks the first shipment of Joha rice to these European markets. Officials said the move highlights India’s ability to meet international quality standards and could open doors to more global markets.
Exporter And Processing
The export has been undertaken by the APEDA-registered exporter, M/S Chef Agritrade Private Limited, Kolkata, which specialises in the export of rice and spices. The Joha rice was processed and packaged at Pratik Agro Food Processing in Guwahati before shipment.
Officials said the initiative is part of APEDA’s broader strategy to promote GI-tagged agricultural products, strengthen direct market linkages between producers and buyers and expand agricultural exports from India’s Northeast region, benefiting local farmers.
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