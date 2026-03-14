ETV Bharat / state

Assam Exports 25 MT GI-Tagged Joha Rice To UK And Italy For The First Time

GI-tagged Joha rice from Assam was exported to the United Kingdom and Italy for the first time. ( ETV Bharat )

Guwahati: In a first, Assam has exported 25 metric tonnes of Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Joha rice to the United Kingdom (UK) and Italy, marking a significant milestone for the state’s traditional aromatic rice in the global market.

The export was facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) with support from the Assam government’s Agriculture Department. According to APEDA, the consignment of 25 metric tonnes of rice was dispatched on March 12, 2026.

GI-Tagged Aromatic Rice From Assam

Joha rice received the GI tag in 2017. It is a traditional aromatic rice variety from Assam known for its distinctive fragrance, fine grains and rich taste, making it highly valued in premium markets.

With growing global interest in traditional and health-focused grains, Joha rice has started gaining recognition in both domestic and international premium markets. The rice reflects a unique combination of heritage, nutrition and strong export potential.

Production And Key Growing Districts

Joha paddy is cultivated across about 21,662 hectares in Assam, producing around 43,298 metric tonnes during the 2024-25 financial year.