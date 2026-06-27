ETV Bharat / state

Assam: ED Attaches Properties Worth Rs 53.28 Cr Of Ex-IPS Officer In Disproportionate Assets Case

Guwahati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has ordered that immovable properties worth over Rs 53 crore of a retired IPS officer be attached in connection with a disproportionate assets case, an official statement said on Saturday.

Prasanta Kumar Dutta, a former IPS officer who was promoted from Assam Police Service, is facing charges of amassing disproportionate assets valued at approximately Rs 79.01 crore, it added.

"The Guwahati zonal office of ED has issued the Provisional Attachment Order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), provisionally attaching immovable properties valued in the aggregate at Rs 53.28 crore (approx.) in the case relating to Dutta, who superannuated from the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police, and his family members and group companies," the statement said.

The ED investigation was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Branch police station of Assam Police under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

As per the FIR, Dutta, during his service period from 1992 to 2019, amassed assets grossly disproportionate to his known sources of income, the statement said.

As against the disclosed income of the officer and his wife of about Rs 7.23 crore and disclosed expenditure of about Rs 9.04 crore, undisclosed assets of about Rs 77.21 crore were found, the net disproportionate assets being reasonably ascertained at approximately Rs 79.01 crore on the basis of the material on record, the statement said.