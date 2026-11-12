ETV Bharat / state

Total Electors Cross 2.5 Crore In Assam Draft Voter Roll

Electors check their names in the voter list in Assam. ( ANI )

Guwahati: The total number of voters has crossed 2.52 crore in the draft electoral roll of Assam, which was prepared under the special summary revision exercise.

The voter roll was published on Thursday and, with 2.52 crore names, it had around 2.19 lakh more than the list prepared after the special revision of voters before the Assembly polls earlier this year.

According to the information provided by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, the total number of electors in the state was 2,51,76,910 in the draft electoral roll. The electors comprise 1,25,87,650 men, 1,25,88,939 women and 321 third-gender electors. On the contrary, the electoral roll, which was published on February 10 this year after the Special Revision (SR) recorded a total of 2,49,58,139 voters. Over 2.43 lakh names were deleted from the draft roll during that exercise.