ETV Bharat / state

Assam: CRPF Officer Shoots 2 Colleagues Dead, Injures Another Before Killing Himself

Nagaon: A CRPF officer shot his two colleagues dead and injured another before killing himself in Assam's Nagaon district on Tuesday, police said.

Nagaon Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) Paramita Sarkar told PTI that the incident took place at the 34 Battalion camp in Katimari around 7 am when ASI/GD Ballani Premabaram, who was on duty at the main gate, fired at his colleagues. The ASI later shot himself and died at the spot, the DSP said.

"Two personnel, HV/GD Vishnu Prasad Baghel and SI/GD Ramnawal Singh Yadav, died on the spot," Sarkar said.

Another CRPF personnel ASI/Mane Govind Sripul was injured in the incident and taken to a private hospital, she said. Later, the injured was referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, the DSP said. Senior CRPF and police officers rushed to the camp, and an inquiry into the incident was ordered, she added.