ETV Bharat / state

Assam Court Sentences 20 Convicts To Life Term For Lynching 2 Men On Suspicion Of Child Lifting

Nagaon: A court in Assam’s Nagaon on Friday sentenced all 20 convicted in the lynching of two persons in Karbi Anglong to life imprisonment, eight years after the incident. District Sessions Judge D J Mahanta also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 each on the convicts.

The two were lynched in 2018 on the suspicion of being child lifters. The court had on Monday convicted 20 of the 45 accused in the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Altogether 48 people were arrested, and three other accused, who were minors, are currently lodged in Jorhat Juvenile Home.