Assam Court Sentences Man To Life Term Imprisonment For Raping Daughter

Nagaon: A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court in the Nagaon district of Assam has sentenced a 50-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating his 13-year-old daughter, a senior official said on Sunday. Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge of Nagaon POCSO Court, Chitra Rani Saikia, pronounced the judgment on Friday evening.

The POCSO court also ordered the convict to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the survivor. The court said that failure to pay the amount would attract an additional six months in prison. Speaking about the incident, Nagaon Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Crime) Jayanta Baruah said that the incident took place in the Amsoi area in the Raha police station of the district earlier this year.

The convict had raped his daughter inside their residence during the absence of his wife, ASP Barua added. The crime came to light after around five months, when the mother noticed the physical changes of the girl due to pregnancy.