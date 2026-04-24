ETV Bharat / state

Assam Court Sentences 20 Convicts To Life Term For Lynching 2 Men On Suspicion Of Child Lifting

Nagaon: A court in Assam’s Nagaon on Friday sentenced all 20 convicted in the lynching of two persons in Karbi Anglong to life imprisonment, eight years after the incident.

District Sessions Judge D J Mahanta also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 each on the convicts.

The two were lynched in 2018 on the suspicion of being child lifters.

The court had on Monday convicted 20 of the 45 accused in the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Altogether 48 people were arrested, and three other accused, who were minors, are currently lodged in Jorhat Juvenile Home.

The judge ruled that the circumstances and evidences presented during the hearing does not present the case to fall under the category of “rarest of rare”.

He said that the only punishment for the 20 accused is “rigorous imprisonment for life and a fine of Rs 20,000 each and in default to undergo simple imprisonment for another six months for the offence punishable under section 302/149 IPC”.

They are also sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three months and a fine of Rs 5,000 each, and in default, to undergo simple imprisonment for another 15 days for committing the offence punishable under Section 143 of the IPC.

Besides, the convicts are also sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year and a fine of Rs 2,000 each, and in default, to undergo simple imprisonment for another two months for committing the offence punishable under Section 147 of the IPC.

All the sentences will run concurrently, and the detention period of the convicts already served during investigation and trial shall be set off from the sentenced period, the judge said.