Assam Couple Burnt Alive On Suspicion Of Witchcraft

The incident took place at No 1 Beloguri Munda village in Howraghat area on Tuesday night, the villagers accused the deceased of practising witchcraft.

By PTI

Published : December 31, 2025 at 6:13 PM IST

Diphu: A group of people burnt alive a couple in a village in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, suspecting them to be involved in witchcraft, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at No 1 Beloguri Munda village in Howraghat area on Tuesday night.

"The miscreants first attacked the couple with sharp weapons inside their house. After that, they burnt the house, and the couple died in the fire," he added. The villagers accused the deceased of practising witchcraft and bringing ill effects to the surrounding area, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Gardi Birowa (43) and Mira Birowa (33). Senior police and civil administration officials have reached the site, and started an investigation to nab the culprits.

"The area is under the grip of superstition. People still believe in rumours, leading to sufferings of some," the official said. Apart from various sections of BNS, witch hunting is a crime according to the law in the state.

