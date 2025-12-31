ETV Bharat / state

Assam Couple Burnt Alive On Suspicion Of Witchcraft

Diphu: A group of people burnt alive a couple in a village in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, suspecting them to be involved in witchcraft, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at No 1 Beloguri Munda village in Howraghat area on Tuesday night.

"The miscreants first attacked the couple with sharp weapons inside their house. After that, they burnt the house, and the couple died in the fire," he added. The villagers accused the deceased of practising witchcraft and bringing ill effects to the surrounding area, the official said.