ETV Bharat / state

Assam Couple Arrested For Trying To Sell 4-Month-Old Son For Rs 2.5 Lakh In Keralam

The police said the couple has three children and the elder two live with their aunt in Assam. ( ETV Bharat )

Idukki: Kattappana Police in Keralam's Idukki district have arrested a migrant couple from Assam and a middleman for allegedly attempting to sell their four-month-old son for Rs 2.5 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the couple, who work in Kanjikuzhi in Idukki, attempted to sell their child following severe financial distress .

The couple approached a man, identified as Jadu Gogi, also from Assam, to sell the child. Gogi reportedly acted as a middleman and contacted an acquaintance in Kattappana, demanding Rs 4 lakh. The negotiations finalised the deal at Rs 2.5 lakh, police said.

As part of the arrangement, the child and his parents were brought to Kattappana. The police received a tip-off about the alleged attempt to sell the baby and intervened, arresting the parents and the middleman. The timely action of the police prevented the handover.

According to the police, the couple has three children and the elder two live with their aunt in Assam.