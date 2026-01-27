ETV Bharat / state

Assam: Country Boat Sinks In Brahmaputra, Six Missing

Barpeta: At least six people, including four children, went missing after a machine-operated country boat sank in the Brahmaputra river in Barpeta district of Assam on Tuesday, officials said. The police, civil administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have started rescue operations with the help of locals.

According to Barpeta Revenue Circle Field Officer Jyotirmoy Choudhury, the accident took place when the boat was going to Borghul char (riverine vegetative islands) from Rahampur carrying 22 people. "When the boat was sailing, it reportedly came into contact with a whirlpool and sank. Most of the people were rescued by a nearby boat," he added. However, six people are still missing and four of them are children, Choudhury said.