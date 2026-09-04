ETV Bharat / state

Assam Congress Seeks EC Intervention Over Likelihood of BJP Nominating Ex-DC For Nagaon Bypoll

Guwahati: The Assam unit of the Congress on Friday sought the intervention of the Election Commission (EC) over reports that the BJP was likely to field former Nagaon deputy commissioner Devasish Sharma as its Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll. The grand old party contended that questions would be raised on the neutrality of the bypoll as the former bureaucrat had directly handled "sensitive aspects" of the district till recently.

The BJP, however, said that the party has a set system of selecting candidates for any election, and those seeking nominations have to meet certain criteria; and moreover, Sharma was yet to join the party. The Congress, nevertheless, sought an independent, time-bound inquiry into the tenure of Sharma, who took voluntary retirement recently, including into allegations of financial irregularities in gram panchayat fund allocations.

While state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi aired his apprehensions on social media, the party's Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain has written to the EC on the issue.

"The @ECISVEEP must urgently intervene in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election in Assam. There are serious questions arising from the resignation of the Nagaon DC Shri Devasish Sharma and his alleged attempt to contest the forthcoming by-election from the BJP," Gogoi said in a social media post on Friday.

The Nagaon by-election has been necessitated following the resignation of incumbent two-term MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who quit the Congress to join the BJP just ahead of Assam Assembly polls in April. He is now the MLA of Dispur constituency.

Gogoi maintained that over the past few months, as district commissioner-cum-district election officer, Sharma had handled several sensitive aspects of the electoral process, and "the decisions taken by him may have a bearing on the neutrality of the by-election".

"There are also allegations of irregularities involving 15th Finance Commission funds at the gram panchayat level and of administrative influence in their implementation," the state Congress chief claimed. He urged the EC to order an independent, time-bound inquiry into Sharma's tenure as DC-cum-DEO and the alleged financial irregularities.

"Any inaction from the Election Commission will further erode public trust in elections in India," Gogoi added. Hussain, in a letter to the EC on Thursday over the same matter, also sought an immediate inquiry into Sharma's term and review of decisions taken by him.