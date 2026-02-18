Those Joining BJP Became Insignificant: Assam Cong Chief On Bhupen Borah's Plan To Join Ruling Party
Gogoi alleged that the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, is "Assam's Jinnah" and he should stop giving "Hindu certificates" to the politicians.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday said those who joined the ruling BJP have become "insignificant" in their political journey. Addressing a press conference here, Gogoi said former state Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, who is likely to switch over to the BJP on February 22, will also meet the same fate.
"Those who joined the BJP have become insignificant. We can see the example of Sarbananda Sonowal and many more. The AGP party (Sonowal's previous party) is on the verge of extinction. I don't think I need to talk specifically about Bhupen Borah's joining the BJP," he said. Gogoi said that the fight in the upcoming assembly elections will be between the "real Congress and old Congress".
"The BJP is full of old Congress leaders who were most corrupt during the 15-year rule of the Congress in the state," he added. Speaking about Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, terming Borah as the "last Hindu leader" in the Congress, Gogoi alleged that the BJP leader is "Assam's Jinnah" and he should stop giving "Hindu certificates" to the politicians.
"The Congress is like an ocean; we are all just water drops in it. The Congress was there long before our fathers and forefathers existed. Bhupen Borah's leaving will not impact our party's prospects in the assembly polls," he stressed.
Meanwhile, Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah claimed that the opposition party's state unit is no longer under the control of Gaurav Gogoi, and Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain is its "sole base". In an interview with the News Agency PTI, Borah said that Gogoi is merely "the face of the party now."
"Rakibul Hussain, who had won the Dhubri seat by over 10 lakh votes, is the sole base of the party," he claimed. Borah said that after he sent his resignation letter to the Congress high command on Monday, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called him and spoke at length about the "relationship we shared since 2007".
"He mentioned how we helped the party grow, and he helped me over the years, which is true, but he did not say a word about my resignation letter," he claimed. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Borah would be joining the BJP on February 22, after meeting him at his residence on Tuesday evening.
Also Read: