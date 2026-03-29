ETV Bharat / state

Assam Congress Expels 15 Workers For 'Gross Violation Of Party Discipline'

Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday expelled 15 party workers for six years for “gross violation of party discipline and anti-party activities.”

Those expelled from the party include Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah (Titabor), Abul Miah (Gauripur), Aftadur Ali Khan (Chenga), Tapan Das (Udharbond), Sandip Das (Katigorah), and Jahurul Islam Barbhuiya (Borkhola).

The list also includes Aziz Ahmed Khan (Karimganj South), Anup Kumar Das (Ram Krishna Nagar), Labaniya Boro (Boko-Chaygaon), Nitul Das (Dimoria), Girindra Kumar Bhuyan (Rangapara), Pallabi Saikia (Tezpur), Mukut Das (Raha), Biju Dowarah (Khowang), and Aynul Hoque (Dalgaon).

According to the party order, the expulsions take immediate effect and will remain in force for a period of six years.