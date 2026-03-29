Assam Congress Expels 15 Workers For 'Gross Violation Of Party Discipline'
According to party order, the expulsions take immediate effect and will remain in force for a period of six years.
Published : March 29, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday expelled 15 party workers for six years for “gross violation of party discipline and anti-party activities.”
Those expelled from the party include Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah (Titabor), Abul Miah (Gauripur), Aftadur Ali Khan (Chenga), Tapan Das (Udharbond), Sandip Das (Katigorah), and Jahurul Islam Barbhuiya (Borkhola).
The list also includes Aziz Ahmed Khan (Karimganj South), Anup Kumar Das (Ram Krishna Nagar), Labaniya Boro (Boko-Chaygaon), Nitul Das (Dimoria), Girindra Kumar Bhuyan (Rangapara), Pallabi Saikia (Tezpur), Mukut Das (Raha), Biju Dowarah (Khowang), and Aynul Hoque (Dalgaon).
According to the party order, the expulsions take immediate effect and will remain in force for a period of six years.
The development comes days before polling in Assam, which is scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting slated for May 4.
The disciplinary action follows the party’s announcement of its ‘5 Pratishruti’, a set of key electoral commitments unveiled earlier in the day. Among the promises, the Congress stated that it would ensure justice for late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg within 100 days if voted to power.
A day earlier, the Assam unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expelled nine party workers including senior leader Jayanta Kumar Das and terminated their primary membership for allegedly acting against the party’s interests.
The action was taken by state president Dilip Saikia under provisions XXV-A and B of the party constitution. The BJP expelled Das from the party for six years after he contested as an Independent candidate from Dispur constituency. However, Das has already left the party.
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