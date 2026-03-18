ETV Bharat / state

Blow To Congress: Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi Resigns Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Cites Constant 'Insults'

Guwahati: Assam's Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Tuesday resigned from Congress, barely 20 days ahead of the assembly elections in the state, citing "insults" and "lack of support" from party leadership.

Bordoloi has sent his resignation letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, state media department chairman Bedabrata Bora said.

In the one-line resignation letter addressed to Kharge, the MP said, “With an overwhelming sense of sadness today, I hereby tender my resignation from all posts, privileges and the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.”

Copy of Pradyut Bordoloi's resignation letter. (ANI)

Bordoloi's resignation comes a month after former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah joined the BJP, after serving in the Congress for three decades.

Bordoloi alleged that he ended his lifelong association with the Congress party following being mistreated on several occasions.

"Today, I have abandoned one of the most important principles of my life, and I am not happy with it.... However, I made this decision because I was being insulted on many issues by anyone who approached me from within the Congress Party, especially in the Assam Congress," he said while speaking to the reporters on Tuesday.

"Even the Congress leadership was not showing sympathy towards me... I have become very lonely because I have been associated with the Congress all my life... But of late, I have been having a lot of difficulty surviving, so I have to make this decision. Yes, I have submitted this resignation letter to the AICC President," he added.