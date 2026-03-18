Blow To Congress: Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi Resigns Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Cites Constant 'Insults'
Pradyut Bordoloi has sent his resignation letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, the state media department chairman, Bedabrata Bora, said.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 9:49 AM IST|
Updated : March 18, 2026 at 9:57 AM IST
Guwahati: Assam's Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Tuesday resigned from Congress, barely 20 days ahead of the assembly elections in the state, citing "insults" and "lack of support" from party leadership.
Bordoloi has sent his resignation letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, state media department chairman Bedabrata Bora said.
In the one-line resignation letter addressed to Kharge, the MP said, “With an overwhelming sense of sadness today, I hereby tender my resignation from all posts, privileges and the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.”
Bordoloi's resignation comes a month after former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah joined the BJP, after serving in the Congress for three decades.
Bordoloi alleged that he ended his lifelong association with the Congress party following being mistreated on several occasions.
"Today, I have abandoned one of the most important principles of my life, and I am not happy with it.... However, I made this decision because I was being insulted on many issues by anyone who approached me from within the Congress Party, especially in the Assam Congress," he said while speaking to the reporters on Tuesday.
"Even the Congress leadership was not showing sympathy towards me... I have become very lonely because I have been associated with the Congress all my life... But of late, I have been having a lot of difficulty surviving, so I have to make this decision. Yes, I have submitted this resignation letter to the AICC President," he added.
AICC general secretary in charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh and state party chief Gaurav Gogoi, who met the MP in Delhi, claimed that it was a matter of “differences within the family” and “part of an attempt orchestrated by the CM (Himanta Biswa Sarma) through the media to malign Bordoloi politically”.
State media department chairman Bora said state party chief Gaurav Gogoi and AICC general secretary in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh talked to Bordoloi over the issue at the national capital.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, Jitendra Singh said, “The Congress blood runs in the veins of Bordoloi. We are members of one family and will remain so.”
He claimed that Bordoloi has no offer to join the BJP that he was aware of and said, “No person will go to the BJP. Bhupen Borah recently went, and now he is running to secure a party ticket. No one even greets or invites to share the dais.”
The AICC leader was referring to former state Congress president Borah quitting in February and joining the ruling saffron party. Singh, who had called on Borah along with top state leaders immediately after his resignation, had made similar claims of the leader not leaving the Congress.
Gogoi, also talking to reporters, said, “I condemn such news (of Bordoloi’s resignation). The chief minister, through the media, has been trying to malign him politically.” He said that during the meeting with Bordoloi, they discussed after party strategy to reach out to the people for the ensuing polls. Bordoloi was the chairman of the manifesto committee for the Assembly polls.
A Cotton College (now university) and Jawaharlal Nehru University alumnus, the Nagaon MP has been a four-time MLA from Margherita constituency till 2016, being associated with the state NSUI since his student days. The Congress has three Lok Sabha MPs from Assam -- state president Gogoi (from Jorhat), Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain (Dhubri).
Elections in Assam for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.
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