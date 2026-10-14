ETV Bharat / state

Assam Comes Under NGT Scanner As Amicus Curiae Flags Gaps In Waste Management

In a report to the Tribunal, the Amicus Curiae has highlighted gaps in the solid and liquid waste management and made several observations in this regard. Earlier, Telangana, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh were pulled up by the Tribunal after it found discrepancies in the data on waste management submitted by these states.

In the report submitted to the Tribunal, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the Amicus Curiae has stated that while significant infrastructure and remedial measures have been initiated by the state, substantial and consequential gaps continue to exist in the scientific management of solid waste, legacy waste and liquid waste across the 104 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) including Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

The Amicus Curiae submitted the report after examining the status report filed by Assam government regarding compliance of Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules,2016 and other environmental issues.

Pointing out that Assam is not a geographically homogeneous state as it comprises the Brahmaputra and Barak

river valleys, extensive alluvial plains, hill areas, wetlands and numerous tributaries and drainage channels, the report mentioned that the environmental management strategy for Assam must therefore be fundamentally risk-based, hydrology-sensitive and decentralised, rather than based upon a

uniform model of large centralised facilities alone.



"The state receives heavy rainfall, is prone to recurrent floods and riverbank erosion, has a shallow groundwater table in the valley areas and falls in seismic zone V. These conditions bear directly upon waste management," it said.



For ensuring compliance, enhance environmental safeguards, and align implementation with statutory mandates, the Amicus Curiae proposed that the GMC may consider bridging the residual gap in solid waste processing through ward-level decentralised processing and segregation.



It directed that the state may consider rechecking the claim of 100 per cent collection and transportation of waste from 104 ULBs.



"The cumulative installed capacity for waste processing is 1925.38 TPD, while it’s utilisation is 1370.30 TPD (around 69 per cent), leaving a gap of 598 TPD. The State may undertake plant-wise audit to identify reasons for underutilisation and fix the same in a timebound manner," the report said. It further said the biodegradable waste generated is 920.59 TPD whereas the cumulative intake capacity of the compost plant is 766 TPD, leaving a gap of 154.59 TPD.



The Amicus Curiae said the state should disclose ULB-wise construction and demolition (C&D) waste generation and processing, and arrangements for separate collection and disposal of sanitary waste.



On legacy waste, it made a slew of recommendations like ULB- and site- wise action plan with monthly quantity targets; volumetric/ drone survey of all ULBs and a reconciled, verified list of legacy waste sites with approximate quantities.



It suggested identification and map (survey) of all low lying areas used for filling, quarterly groundwater and surface water monitoring around each site by the Pollution Control Board (PCB), to provide data for total land recovered after legacy waste remediation, and an action plan for further remediation of soil and groundwater in a time-bound manner.



On liquid waste, the Amicus Curiae proposed interim in-site treatment plan of sewer drains pending STP connections, decentralised STPs for congested or rural areas (suited to terrain and density) apart from sharing information regarding tapping/diversion of sewage drains, sewage drain inventory with flow and outfall, and data on STP sludge handling and use.