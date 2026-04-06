ETV Bharat / state

Assam CM's Wife Riniki Sarma Files Complaint Against Pawan Khera Over 'False And AI-Generated' Allegations

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, has filed a complaint against Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera over his allegations against the couple.

Riniki reached the Crime Branch of Panbazar Police Station in Guwahati around midnight on Sunday and filed a case against Khera, who, during a press conference on Sunday, alleged that she held three foreign passports and questioned her business dealings.

Advocate Devajit Lon Saikia was present at the Crime Branch's Special Branch during the filing of the complaint. Speaking to the media, Riniki rejected Khera's allegations as "completely false" and demanded that "those guilty be punished".

"This has been done using Artificial Intelligence and Photoshop," she claimed.

Reacting to it, the Chief Minister said, "I am sure the police will register the case and take necessary legal action."

The allegations come as Assam is all set to go into single-phase Assembly elections on April 9, with counting of votes on May 4.

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