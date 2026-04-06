Assam CM's Wife Riniki Sarma Files Complaint Against Pawan Khera Over 'False And AI-Generated' Allegations
Political row deepens as Assam CM's wife files complaint against Pawan Khera, and claims misinformation sourced from foreign social media.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 9:47 AM IST|
Updated : April 6, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, has filed a complaint against Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera over his allegations against the couple.
Riniki reached the Crime Branch of Panbazar Police Station in Guwahati around midnight on Sunday and filed a case against Khera, who, during a press conference on Sunday, alleged that she held three foreign passports and questioned her business dealings.
Advocate Devajit Lon Saikia was present at the Crime Branch's Special Branch during the filing of the complaint. Speaking to the media, Riniki rejected Khera's allegations as "completely false" and demanded that "those guilty be punished".
"This has been done using Artificial Intelligence and Photoshop," she claimed.
Reacting to it, the Chief Minister said, "I am sure the police will register the case and take necessary legal action."
The allegations come as Assam is all set to go into single-phase Assembly elections on April 9, with counting of votes on May 4.
CM Alleges Pakistan Link, 'Fabricated Documents'
Reacting to the controversy, Himanta Sarma accused the Congress of spreading misinformation. Sarma said, "Congress concocted allegations against my wife using false information from a Pakistan-based social media group."
He further claimed that material used in recent press conferences by Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi had links to a Pakistani social media group. "Yesterday, Pawan Khera and Gaurav Gogoi did two press conferences, one in Delhi and one in Guwahati...During our research, we found that the entire material...was supplied by a Pakistani social media group," he said.
Alleging foreign interference, the Chief Minister added, "In the last 10 days, Pakistan channels have done at least 11 talk shows regarding the election in Assam...in every talk show, the conclusion is that Congress should win."
Sarma also claimed that the documents used were manipulated, stating, "They (Congress) did AI Photoshop in the passport...The Egyptian passport is also fake." He added that a “simple Google reverse search” could expose discrepancies.
Warning of legal consequences, Sarma said, "When you use these allegations with fabricated documents to influence a result or outcome of an election, then it attracts higher penalty provisions, and the punishment for that is life imprisonment." He also noted that relevant legal provisions could be invoked for the use of "fraudulent documents."
The controversy stems from allegations by Khera that Sarma's wife holds multiple passports and has undisclosed business interests abroad, including in Dubai and the United States. The Chief Minister has denied these claims, stating that at least one of the passports cited was "fake" and that discrepancies were flagged based on official confirmations.
Khera has maintained that more evidence will be presented, while Gogoi has also demanded a probe, escalating the political confrontation.
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