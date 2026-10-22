ETV Bharat / state

Assam CM's Vigilance Cell Officer Found Dead In Bongaigaon Hotel Under Mysterious Circumstances

Bongaigaon (Assam): The partially decomposed body of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Assam Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell was recovered from a hotel room here on Thursday.

Police said that Khargeswar Rabha (56) was found dead in room number 102 of Hotel Jahnavi Regency in Bongaigaon town.

Rabha had booked the hotel room and checked in on October 18. The hotel staff, who neither saw him nor hear from him after he ordered dinner on the night of October 20, grew suspicious and informed the police. On opening the room, the police officer’s body was found lying on the bed.

Following an inquest by an executive magistrate, the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

After receiving the news of his death, Rabha's wife and son have arrived in Bongaigaon from their residence at Boko in Kamrup district.