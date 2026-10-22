Assam CM's Vigilance Cell Officer Found Dead In Bongaigaon Hotel Under Mysterious Circumstances
The partially decomposed body of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Khargeswar Rabha was recovered from room number 102 of Hotel Jahnavi Regency.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Bongaigaon (Assam): The partially decomposed body of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Assam Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell was recovered from a hotel room here on Thursday.
Police said that Khargeswar Rabha (56) was found dead in room number 102 of Hotel Jahnavi Regency in Bongaigaon town.
Rabha had booked the hotel room and checked in on October 18. The hotel staff, who neither saw him nor hear from him after he ordered dinner on the night of October 20, grew suspicious and informed the police. On opening the room, the police officer’s body was found lying on the bed.
Following an inquest by an executive magistrate, the body was sent for post-mortem examination.
After receiving the news of his death, Rabha's wife and son have arrived in Bongaigaon from their residence at Boko in Kamrup district.
According to his family members, Rabha had been unwell for some time and was under medical treatment.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the hotel room was booked in the name of one Kishore Haloi. It was not immediately known why the police officer had booked the hotel room in someone else's name or what was he doing alone in the hotel during Durga Puja holidays.
Police said that they are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death as further investigation is ongoing.
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