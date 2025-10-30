ETV Bharat / state

Assam CM Says Treason Case To Be Filed Against Congress Leaders For Singing Bangladesh National Anthem; Party Hits Back

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said he has ordered the state police to register treason case against Congress leaders of Sribhumi district for singing the national anthem of Bangladesh at a party meeting. The grand old party has hit back at the CM accusing the BJP of disrespecting Bengali culture.

Addressing a press conference here after a cabinet meeting, Sarma alleged that singing the anthem was the opposition party's "endorsement" of the claim by a section of leaders in Bangladesh that the entire Northeast region is part of the neighbouring nation.

"The Congress meeting started with the singing of Bangladesh's national anthem instead of the Indian national anthem. It is a blatant disrespect to the people of India and its national anthem," Sarma said. He said he has already instructed the police to register a case of treason under various sections of the law against the Sribhumi District Congress Committee and its leaders.

The controversy arose after the Congress leaders at a Seva Dal meeting at the district Congress office in Sribhumi town on Tuesday started the proceedings after singing two lines of the Bangladeshi National Anthem 'Amar Sonar Bangla', written by Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore, who also penned the Indian National Anthem.

The video of the meeting proceedings shows that only the singer was standing while reciting the two lines and all other attendees were sitting. 'Amar Sonar Bangla' was written by Tagore in 1905 when the first partition of Bengal took place during British rule.

Sarma said that the Bangladesh national anthem was "performed by showing the same respect we do for our national anthem. We cannot accept singing the Bangladesh national anthem in Assam." He said that the Congress leaders will be arrested by police, and legal steps will be initiated accordingly.

"It is in line with the new claim of various Bangladeshi leading citizens that eventually Northeast will be part of Bangladesh. We see that the recitation of the national anthem by the district Congress committee is somehow an endorsement of the claim of various Bangladeshi people and government that Northeast is their part and parcel," Sarma said.

Fisheries Minister Krishnendu Paul claimed that the Congress "gave birth to Pakistan and Bangladesh was a part of Pakistan". "So, to show their love for Bangladesh, the national anthem of Bangladesh was sung by the Congress (leaders)," he said. He further said that instructions were issued to the district commissioner to take legal action after confirming the truth behind the incident.