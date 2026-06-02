ETV Bharat / state

Assam CM Sarma Meets Union Ministers, Top Corporates In Delhi

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met Union Ministers and top corporates in New Delhi and discussed ways of overall development of the northeastern state.

Sarma met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, NITI Aayog vice chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chairman and MD SN Subrahmanyan and Bharti Enterprises vice chairman Rajan Bharti Mittal.

An official privy to the meeting told ETV Bharat that Sarma discussed Assam's economic growth trajectory and key development priorities with Lahiri. "The discussions focused on the state's progress across various sectors, emerging opportunities for growth, and Assam's increasing contribution to the development of the northeast region," the official added.

During his meeting with Chouhan, Sarma discussed avenues to boost farmers' welfare, growth and the implementation of all farmer-friendly policies at the grassroots so that their benefits percolate to every farmer of Assam. They also discussed ways to modernise farming and make the process more rewarding by deploying robust infrastructure like mechanised farming, cold storage facilities, better market linkages, use of the agriculture infrastructure fund, and supply chain facilities.