Assam CM Sarma Meets Union Ministers, Top Corporates In Delhi
He met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan, NITI Aayog vice chairman Ashok Lahiri, L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan and Bharti Enterprises vice chairman Rajan Bharti Mittal.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met Union Ministers and top corporates in New Delhi and discussed ways of overall development of the northeastern state.
Sarma met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, NITI Aayog vice chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chairman and MD SN Subrahmanyan and Bharti Enterprises vice chairman Rajan Bharti Mittal.
An official privy to the meeting told ETV Bharat that Sarma discussed Assam's economic growth trajectory and key development priorities with Lahiri. "The discussions focused on the state's progress across various sectors, emerging opportunities for growth, and Assam's increasing contribution to the development of the northeast region," the official added.
During his meeting with Chouhan, Sarma discussed avenues to boost farmers' welfare, growth and the implementation of all farmer-friendly policies at the grassroots so that their benefits percolate to every farmer of Assam. They also discussed ways to modernise farming and make the process more rewarding by deploying robust infrastructure like mechanised farming, cold storage facilities, better market linkages, use of the agriculture infrastructure fund, and supply chain facilities.
"We discussed developing agriculture and the farming sector in Assam. Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji assured me of providing all possible support in this direction," Sarma told reporters after the meeting.
Sarma discussed Mittal Bharti's expansion plans in Assam with specific focus on covering the dark areas so that more people can benefit from wider connectivity.
Similarly, Sarma talked with Subramanyan about various projects L&T is undertaking in Assam and the roadmap for their timely completion.
Later in the day, Sarma, along with Minister for Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M Scindia, launched Mission Senehjori — Branding Muga, a unique initiative to promote the rare and premium variety of indigenous silk of the state.
Mission Muga Silk will galvanise our silk rearers and weavers and promote this heritage silk of Assam. At the launch programme along with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @JM_Scindia ji. https://t.co/zCbriMoCY8— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 2, 2026
He reached New Delhi on Saturday and already met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers to explore ways for sector-specific development of Assam. He is scheduled to leave for Guwahati on Wednesday, and the expansion of his new cabinet will take place on Friday.
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