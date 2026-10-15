ETV Bharat / state

Assam CM Sarma Inaugurates Northeast's First Visa Centre In Guwahati

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at the inaguration of the visa facility in Guwahati on Thursday ( X | @CMOfficeAssam )

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated the first visa application centre of the Northeast in Guwahati to make international travel-related services more accessible to residents of Assam and the neighbouring states.

Established by VFS Global, the centre will accept visa applications for 14 countries, reducing the need for applicants to travel outside the region to complete the application process.

The facility will cover several countries like Austria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Malta, Morocco, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. "The centre will facilitate visa applications for multiple countries, including Schengen nations, bringing international travel services closer to the people of Assam and the Northeast," the CMO posted on its X handle. The centre is expected to benefit people travelling abroad for tourism, higher education, business and other purposes by providing access to visa application services closer to home. Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog, Transport Minister Charan Boro and Yusmi Talwar, Chief Executive Officer for South Asia at VFS Global, attended the inauguration. Representatives of the diplomatic missions of Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Italy and France were also present at the event.