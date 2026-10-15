Assam CM Sarma Inaugurates Northeast's First Visa Centre In Guwahati
Established by VFS Global, the facility will accept applications for 14 countries, reducing the need for applicants to travel outside the region for the process.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated the first visa application centre of the Northeast in Guwahati to make international travel-related services more accessible to residents of Assam and the neighbouring states.
Established by VFS Global, the centre will accept visa applications for 14 countries, reducing the need for applicants to travel outside the region to complete the application process.
The facility will cover several countries like Austria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Malta, Morocco, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
"The centre will facilitate visa applications for multiple countries, including Schengen nations, bringing international travel services closer to the people of Assam and the Northeast," the CMO posted on its X handle.
The centre is expected to benefit people travelling abroad for tourism, higher education, business and other purposes by providing access to visa application services closer to home.
HCM Dr. @himantabiswa today inaugurated Northeast India’s first Visa Application Centre in Guwahati, established by VFS Global at Khanapara. The centre will facilitate visa applications for multiple countries, including Schengen nations, bringing international travel services closer to the people of Assam and the Northeast.— Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) October 15, 2026
Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog, Transport Minister Charan Boro and Yusmi Talwar, Chief Executive Officer for South Asia at VFS Global, attended the inauguration. Representatives of the diplomatic missions of Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Italy and France were also present at the event.
The launch marks an important addition to Guwahati's international travel infrastructure and is expected to strengthen the city's position as a regional hub for services catering to people across the Northeast, an official said.
Guwahati serves as a major commercial, educational and administrative centre for the region, with residents from neighbouring states frequently travelling to the city for essential services. The availability of visa application facilities is expected to ease some of the logistical challenges faced by international travellers.
Earlier in the day, Sarma ceremonially distributed the first instalment cheques under the 'Nijut Moina' (million of Girls) and 'Nijut Babu' (Millions of Boys) schemes for October 2026, extending financial assistance to over 5.42 lakh students to help them pursue their education without financial hurdles.
While Nijut Moina has proven itself to be a gamechanger with higher enrollment of girls and lower child marriage incidents; Nijut Babu is also helping realise the dreams of our boys from poor and middle class families. Together, they are a potent took to empower our Gen Next. https://t.co/ikx9OX6qK1— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 15, 2026
"While Nijut Moina has proven itself to be a gamechanger with higher enrollment of girls and lower child marriage incidents, Nijut Babu is also helping realise the dreams of our boys from poor and middle-class families. Together, they are a potent tool to empower our Gen Next," Sarma said.
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