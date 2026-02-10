ETV Bharat / state

Assam CM Sarma Files Rs 500 Crore Defamation Suit Against Congress Leaders For 'Malicious Charges'

Gogoi alleged that Sarma's family members had occupied nearly 12,000 bighas of land across different parts of Assam and sought explanations from Sarma regarding the properties and wealth highlighted on the website.

The legal action follows a press conference held on February 4 at the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) headquarters in Guwahati, where the trio launched a website titled whoishbs.com, claiming that it contained compiled information related to the Chief Minister's assets, land holdings and financial interests. They alleged that the material presented on the portal was based on publicly available records, election affidavits and documents.

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he has filed a defamation suit against senior Congress general secretary Jitendra Singh, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and MP Gaurav Gogoi for levelling malicious allegations against him and sought Rs 500 crore in damages.

Baghel claimed that there were serious inconsistencies in Sarma's asset declarations over the years, which raised questions about transparency and accountability.

Singh said the website was launched to place "facts before the people" and maintained that the party would continue to pursue the issue. The Congress leaders described the initiative as part of their campaign to highlight what they termed governance failures and alleged misuse of power by the top state leadership. They also claimed that the website briefly faced technical disruptions shortly after its launch.

In a strong response, Sarma rebutted the allegations as baseless, politically motivated and defamatory, maintaining that all his assets have been declared in accordance with legal provisions.

On the same day, he had said that he would seek legal recourse to protect his reputation and challenge what he described as irresponsible and misleading allegations made in the public domain. "I am initiating civil and criminal defamation proceedings on 9 February 2026 against @JitendraSAlwar, @bhupeshbaghel, @GauravGogoiAsm and @DsaikiaOfficial for making false, malicious and defamatory statements against me in today’s press conference. The era of hit-and-run politics is over," he shared on X.

"If they have even an ounce of courage or evidence, let them prove every allegation before a court of law. I will not be intimidated by propaganda, coordinated slander, or political theatrics of so-called slaves of the Gandhi family," he added to the post.