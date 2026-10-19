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Assam CM Sarma Backs Nationwide UCC, Says Muslim Women Suffer Most Without Uniform Law

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Basti: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has pitched for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country, claiming that Muslim women suffer the most in its absence and that a common law is key to address issues such as polygamy.

Speaking to reporters here Sunday evening, Sarma said, "The UCC has already been notified in Assam and should be implemented nationwide."

"Muslim women suffer the most in its absence," he said and stressed the need for a common law to address issues such as polygamy. The Assam CM was in Basti district in eastern UP to visit the residence of BJP national general secretary Harish Dwivedi in Teliyajot village and offer condolences to his family over the death of Dwivedi's mother. Reacting to the Congress and other opposition parties targeting BJP amid anti-SIR protests and calls for "regime change", Sarma said, "Power comes through votes, not through strong-arm tactics."