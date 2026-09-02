ETV Bharat / state

Assam CM Sarma Attends Passing-Out Parade At LBPA, Hails Academy's Role In Building Trained Officials

He also highlighted the role of LBPA in preparing police personnel for service and said the institution had played an important role in creating trained officers and personnel for the Assam Police.

Sarma inspected the parade and presented awards to those who demonstrated exceptional performance during their training. He congratulated the newly inducted personnel and urged them to uphold discipline, courage and professional integrity while discharging their responsibilities.

The passing-out ceremony was attended by senior police officers, officials, trainers, family members of the newly inducted personnel and other dignitaries.

Dergaon/Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday attended the passing-out parade of 32 deputy superintendents of police (probationers) and 371 constables of the communication branch of Assam Police at Lachit Borphukan Police Academy (LBPA) in Dergaon, Golaghat district.

Sarma said the LBPA will be upgraded as the national premier institute of police training soon, as requests for training of personnel at the academy are being received from other states too. Sarma said the academy has been able to produce around 21,000 trained police officers and personnel over the years.

He announced that the state government will recruit between 15,000 and 20,000 more youths into the police force, underlining the need to strengthen the force and create greater employment opportunities for young people in the state.

The Chief Minister said the police personnel are now also trained in cybercrime with modern-day techniques. "The police will be made even stricter against drugs and crimes against women and children. We will discuss these issues with the top police officials for the next two days and consider necessary steps," he added.

He lauded the Assam Police for their role in combating drug trafficking in the state. According to figures cited by Sarma, Assam Police have so far succeeded in seizing drugs worth Rs 3,253 crore and 26,537 drug traffickers have been apprehended as part of the continuing campaign against the illegal drug trade.

"The fight against drugs remained a major priority for the government. A strong and professionally trained police force is needed to tackle organised crime and other security challenges," he added.