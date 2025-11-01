ETV Bharat / state

Assam CM Renews 'Pakistani Agent' Remark Against Gogoi, Dares Him To File Defamation Suit

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again sparked political debate by reiterating his claim that Assam Congress chief and MP Gaurav Gogoi is a "pure Pakistani agent" and challenged him to file a defamation case against him if he dared to do so.

Addressing a press meet on Friday, Sarma claimed to possess "concrete evidence" to back his statement. "If he dares, let him file a defamation suit against me. I have all the necessary proof. Once I present it, everyone will know he is 100% a Pakistani agent," he added.

He noted that he has refrained from taking action due to the upcoming elections. "If I take steps now, people will say I did it for political reasons. Otherwise, with the information I have, he wouldn't be roaming freely," Sarma added.

Justice For Garg First

Sarma further stated that he has deliberately remained mum on Gogoi's alleged links until the ongoing investigation into the late singer Zubeen Garg's case concludes. "Once justice is delivered to Zubeen, I will make everything public," he said.

He further alleged that some are trying to divert public attention from the issue. "People would think I am trying to shift focus if I speak about it now. So, after ensuring justice for Zubeen, I'll act on this matter," he asserted.