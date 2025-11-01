Assam CM Renews 'Pakistani Agent' Remark Against Gogoi, Dares Him To File Defamation Suit
Sarma claims to have 'concrete evidence' and is not taking any steps due to the upcoming assembly polls, as it will send the wrong message.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 1:33 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again sparked political debate by reiterating his claim that Assam Congress chief and MP Gaurav Gogoi is a "pure Pakistani agent" and challenged him to file a defamation case against him if he dared to do so.
Addressing a press meet on Friday, Sarma claimed to possess "concrete evidence" to back his statement. "If he dares, let him file a defamation suit against me. I have all the necessary proof. Once I present it, everyone will know he is 100% a Pakistani agent," he added.
He noted that he has refrained from taking action due to the upcoming elections. "If I take steps now, people will say I did it for political reasons. Otherwise, with the information I have, he wouldn't be roaming freely," Sarma added.
Justice For Garg First
Sarma further stated that he has deliberately remained mum on Gogoi's alleged links until the ongoing investigation into the late singer Zubeen Garg's case concludes. "Once justice is delivered to Zubeen, I will make everything public," he said.
He further alleged that some are trying to divert public attention from the issue. "People would think I am trying to shift focus if I speak about it now. So, after ensuring justice for Zubeen, I'll act on this matter," he asserted.
Taking a dig at the opposition, Sarma questioned why the Congress allegedly sang Bangladesh's national anthem, calling it a reflection of their "pro-Bangladesh mindset". He claimed that Congress and a "certain Miya party" in Assam want to link the state with Bangladesh, warning that this could destroy Assamese identity. "The Miya people are moving in a direction that could ruin Assam. If Assamese people do not wake up soon, Assam will be lost within our lifetime," he cautioned.
Justice for Zubeen's or the Miya Issue - What's Bigger?
The Chief Minister said the Miya issue is far more serious and "a matter of life and death for Assam". He informed that a charge sheet in the Garg case will be filed by December 17, adding that the "Miya issue" will remain critical for decades. "This is not an issue created by me — land encroachment, love jihad, and loss of Satra lands have been long-standing problems," Sarma said.
Duplicate Justice-Seeking Parties
In a sharp jibe, Sarma alleged that parties like the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) led by Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Raijor Dal led by MLA Akhil Gogoi have turned into "duplicate justice-seeking parties". "The real supporters of Zubeen are different. Those who are demanding justice for him while preparing for elections should first declare that they won't contest polls if they are truly sincere," Sarma noted, adding, "We are the original justice party — they are the duplicate ones".
Reacting to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's call for a ban on the RSS, Sarma said, "Kharge himself should be banned for criticising Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika".
