ETV Bharat / state

Assam CM Questions Opposition's Stand on Election Commission, Defends Electoral Democracy

The Assam House is designed to provide accommodation and support to students, patients, professionals and other people from Assam visiting Bengaluru. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday questioned the Opposition's criticism of the Election Commission, arguing that elected representatives who challenge the poll body's credibility should first consider their own electoral legitimacy.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Assam Bhawan in Bengaluru, Sarma pointed out that elected MPs, including Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, receive their electoral mandates through the same constitutional process. Citing Karnataka as an example, he said the BJP and Congress had alternated in power through elections, demonstrating that voters, rather than street mobilisation, should determine who governs.

On the recent protests, Sarma disputed the characterisation of the demonstrations as genuine youth-led agitation, arguing that some were politically motivated and aimed at challenging institutions and bringing about a change of government. He distinguished these protests from youth agitation over medical issues, saying that young people's concerns had been acknowledged and addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Commenting on the police response in Delhi, Sarma suggested that the action was relatively mild compared with how authorities in Assam might have handled similar demonstrations.

He also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to pressure institutions, businesspersons and political organisations.

The Chief Minister also questioned Gandhi's calls for people to march towards the Supreme Court, describing such actions as inappropriate in a democracy. He maintained that governments should be changed through elections rather than street protests or demonstrations aimed at forcing a change of regime.

Assam House inaugurated in Bengaluru

Sarma on Friday inaugurated the Assam House in Bengaluru, a facility spread across 16,000 square metres and built at a cost of over Rs 71 crore.