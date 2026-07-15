Assam CM Himanta Sarma Praises Direct Cash Transfer Schemes For Reducing Poverty
Assam CM praised direct cash transfers for reducing poverty, aiming to lower it to single digits, while urging industrial growth and cooperation with the Centre.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the direct cash benefit transfer schemes on Wednesday, highlighting their major role in reducing poverty. He also emphasised the government’s target to lower the multidimensional poverty rate to single digits.
“Direct cash benefit transfer has played a major role in poverty alleviation in our state, and we intend to bring down the rate to a single digit,” he said, addressing the Assembly during a discussion on the state budget.
Citing studies, Sarma said that welfare schemes such as Orunodoi, Nijut Moina and free food grain distribution have made the biggest contribution in reducing poverty in Assam.
He added that Assam’s multidimensional poverty rate has declined from 32.67 per cent in 2015 to 14.47 per cent now.
Stressing the need for a competitive approach in the present federal structure to secure more assistance from the Centre, he said the revenue source of the state could be increased by boosting industrialisation, agriculture and allied sectors.
“DBT is the way to attack poverty directly. Poverty alleviation can be achieved through development, agriculture, MSMEs, but it will take years,” said.
Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) has been the single biggest weapon in Assam’s fight against poverty, with Orunodoi leading this transformation. pic.twitter.com/lZ8ZrwcNMD— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 15, 2026
The chief minister also slammed the Congress governments for alleged failing in reducing poverty. “People did not have bank accounts or Aadhaar, and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had acknowledged that only a small portion of welfare benefits reached the intended beneficiaries,” he said.
Sarma also hailed the Centre's help in execution and implementation of various ambitious projects in the state, enabling his government to undertake transformational work, like the Kaziranga elevated corridor and underground tunnel through the Brahmaputra.
“The Budget is a reflection of the double-engine government. Whether it is the Central government or the state, we are one,” he said. “To increase the budget size, we need growth. And for it, industrialisation, agriculture and development in such sectors are imperative,” he said.
The chief minister also stressed the need for a competitive approach in the present federal structure to secure greater assistance from the Centre.
Sarma maintained that Assam, which is small in terms of GSDP, has achieved much progress in development indices in the last 10 years, be it maternal mortality rate or promoting girl education and institutional delivery.
“Earlier, our rankings or performance in such sectors were way below the national average. But our figures are now close to the all-India average,” he added.
The chief minister maintained that even during the tumultuous global economic situation due to the West Asia crisis, the state government gave its employees a 60 per cent dearness allowance, which only a couple of other states in India have been able to do.
Alleging that people influenced by Left ideology were opposing development projects, Sarma warned of strict action against those obstructing such works.
Pleased to share that Assam has become the first state in India to generate a Fund Transfer Order under VBG-RAM-G.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 15, 2026
This means we have successfully met all the required benchmarks, ensuring the timely release of wages to every beneficiary.#AssamLeads@MoRD_GoI @ATULBORA2 pic.twitter.com/cxdHBuNW9v
He said that though Assam is the most developed among the northeastern states, Arunachal Pradesh could very well surpass it in the coming years, with projects for 3,000 MW power generation set to be implemented there.
He claimed that "government and people are working together there for these projects, while even construction of a small flyover is dragged through controversy for two years here."
Sarma also cited the example of Odisha and Gujarat, where local area planning is implemented by the governments, wherein specific locations are taken over by the administration, developed and partially handed back to the original owners under pre-agreed conditions.
He maintained that if it can be done in Assam also, problems like artificial flooding can be resolved in many parts.
Rejecting the opposition's criticism that the budget was a “copy-paste” of previous years, Sarma said it reflected the BJP-led government's continuing vision for the state's development.
“People have voted for continuity, meaning they want the same schemes to continue and we are doing it,” he said.
Seeking support to develop a self-sufficient state, Sarma urged the MLAs to nurture entrepreneurial ventures in their constituencies, cooperate in implementing government projects and provide guidance to youth to succeed in competitive exams.
Also Read