ETV Bharat / state

Assam CM Himanta Sarma Praises Direct Cash Transfer Schemes For Reducing Poverty

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the direct cash benefit transfer schemes on Wednesday, highlighting their major role in reducing poverty. He also emphasised the government’s target to lower the multidimensional poverty rate to single digits.

“Direct cash benefit transfer has played a major role in poverty alleviation in our state, and we intend to bring down the rate to a single digit,” he said, addressing the Assembly during a discussion on the state budget.

Citing studies, Sarma said that welfare schemes such as Orunodoi, Nijut Moina and free food grain distribution have made the biggest contribution in reducing poverty in Assam.

He added that Assam’s multidimensional poverty rate has declined from 32.67 per cent in 2015 to 14.47 per cent now.

Stressing the need for a competitive approach in the present federal structure to secure more assistance from the Centre, he said the revenue source of the state could be increased by boosting industrialisation, agriculture and allied sectors.

“DBT is the way to attack poverty directly. Poverty alleviation can be achieved through development, agriculture, MSMEs, but it will take years,” said.

The chief minister also slammed the Congress governments for alleged failing in reducing poverty. “People did not have bank accounts or Aadhaar, and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had acknowledged that only a small portion of welfare benefits reached the intended beneficiaries,” he said.

Sarma also hailed the Centre's help in execution and implementation of various ambitious projects in the state, enabling his government to undertake transformational work, like the Kaziranga elevated corridor and underground tunnel through the Brahmaputra.

“The Budget is a reflection of the double-engine government. Whether it is the Central government or the state, we are one,” he said. “To increase the budget size, we need growth. And for it, industrialisation, agriculture and development in such sectors are imperative,” he said.

The chief minister also stressed the need for a competitive approach in the present federal structure to secure greater assistance from the Centre.