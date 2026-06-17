ETV Bharat / state

'Assam Has Always Ensured There Are No Loopholes In System': CM Reviews NEET Re-Exam Preparedness

In another post, Sarma said, "In today’s meeting, we have taken several measures to uphold the integrity of the NEET re-examination . There will be no compromise with the future of our students."

"Assam has always taken strict measures to ensure that there are no loopholes in the entire process. I've instructed officials to continue with our monitoring and ensure exams are held in a free and fair manner," Sarma wrote on his X handle.

The re-examination of NEET-UG 2026 is scheduled on June 21. A total of 43,319 candidates in Assam have registered for this re-test, which will be conducted across 87 centres located in 17 districts of the state.

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming NEET-UG 2026 re-examination with district commissioners, senior superintendents of police and other senior district officials via video conference.

Emphasising the need to conduct the examination in a free, fair and transparent manner, the Chief Minister directed district commissioners and SSPs to jointly inspect all examination centres to assess security arrangements, infrastructure preparedness and examination-day logistics. He also instructed that a mandatory technical audit and dry run of CCTV systems, biometric devices and signal jammers be carried out at all centres well before the examination.

To strengthen security arrangements, the Chief Minister directed that prohibitory orders be enforced within a 100-metre radius of all examination centres. He instructed that adequate publicity be undertaken to generate awareness on the restrictions and ensure that no person other than candidates approach the examination centres. He also directed that an adequate number of women police personnel should be deployed at all examination centres.

Stressing on the importance of adhering to the National Testing Agency (NTA) guidelines regarding candidate frisking, Sarma directed that double-layer frisking be conducted firmly, professionally and courteously, ensuring that candidates do not face any inconvenience or discomfort while maintaining the highest level of vigilance against any attempt at malpractice.

He also directed that a nodal officer be designated in each district for CCTV monitoring and that random checks of CCTV footage be carried out regularly. With regard to the security of question papers, he instructed that access to bank lockers, where question papers are stored, be strictly regulated. Visits by individuals should be permitted only under exceptional circumstances and with the prior approval of the District Magistrate, he said. He further directed that a senior police officer not below the rank of DSP be designated in each district to oversee the security and monitoring of such lockers.

It has been decided to set up a control room in the office of the Director of Medical Education, which will be operational from June 19. On the day of the re-exam, candidates can avail free travel on Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) buses by presenting their valid admit cards.