ETV Bharat / state

Pak Agent Ali Tauqeer Sheikh Visited India 13 Times, Linked To Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi's Wife : Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh visited India at least 13 times between 2010 and 2013 and worked to promote an anti-India narrative at the global level. Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, the Chief Minister alleged that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife, Elizabeth Gogoi, were closely associated with Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, whom he described as a "Pakistani agent."

Himanta further claimed that after the Assam government initiated a probe into Sheikh's activities, the Pakistani national deleted all his posts on the social media platform X to "protect someone". He alleged this move was aimed at erasing digital evidence. He also alleged that a Pakistan-based firm has employed Elizabeth Gogoi, who holds British citizenship, and later transferred her to India. According to Sarma, her salary was paid by Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. He claimed that during her time in India, Elizabeth collected information related to various issues and shared reports with Sheikh.