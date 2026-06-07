ETV Bharat / state

Assam CM Announces Allocation Of 'Guardian Districts' To Cabinet Colleagues

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced the allocations of 'Guardian Districts' to his 16 cabinet colleagues to look after the developmental works in association with local administration. As 'Guardian Minister', they will be responsible for the smooth implementation of all schemes and programmes in their respective districts.

"I am pleased to announce the allocations of Guardian Districts to the Hon'ble Ministers of the Government of Assam... I am confident that the Hon'ble Ministers will work closely with the district administrations to further accelerate our journey towards progress and prosperity," Sarma said in a post on X.

Accordingly, Rameswar Teli has been given the charge of Tinsukia and Jorhat, while Kamrup Metropolitan and Dhemaji are assigned to Atul Bora. Kokrajhar, Baksa and Chirang are allotted to Charan Boro, Morigaon and Kamrup to Ajanta Neog, Bongaigaon and Barpeta to Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Darrang and Dhubri to Ashok Singhal, Sivasagar and Charaideo to Bimal Bora, and Nalbari and Sonitpur to Biswajit Daimary.