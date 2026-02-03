ETV Bharat / state

Assam Civil Society Files Complaint Against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Alleged Communal Remarks

The complainants submitted a pen drive containing a video clip of the alleged statements and an 18-page affidavit. The affidavit includes copies of newspaper reports and other related documents to support their allegations.

The complaint was filed on Monday at Latasil Police Station in Guwahati by Assam Civil Society President Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury, Executive President Professor Abdul Mannan, and Executive Member Abdur Rahim Sikdar. The officer-in-charge of the police station received the complaint and registered it under General Diary (GD) Number 25 dated February 2, 2026.

According to the complaint, CM Sarma allegedly made repeated communal remarks between January 24 and January 29. It stated that during this period, he deliberately made statements targeting Bengali-origin Muslims in interactions with widely circulated print and electronic media. The complaint alleges that he used the term "Miya" with the intention of spreading hatred and creating enmity against a particular community.

The complaint further claims that several news reports have suggested that, following the Chief Minister's remarks, there have already been incidents of intimidation and harassment against members of the concerned community in different parts of Assam. The complainants argue that these statements have disturbed public peace and harmed communal harmony in the state.

The Assam Civil Society has stated that the alleged remarks amount to serious offences punishable under Sections 192, 196, 197, 299, 302, and 353 of the Indian Penal Code. Citing the need to maintain public peace and law and order, the complainants have urged the police to register a case and take appropriate legal action. They also referred to the Supreme Court's directions on hate speech, requesting strict enforcement of the law in this regard.