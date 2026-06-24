ETV Bharat / state

Assam Chief Secretary Meets British Deputy High Commissioner, Deliberates On India-UK FTA Impact

Guwahati: Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Wednesday said he has met British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming and discussed with him a strategic roadmap to boost cooperation against the backdrop of the India–UK Free Trade Agreement.

Among other issues, they also discussed the proposed Assam–UK Infrastructure Roundtable and UK–India Sovereign AI Partnership, the chief secretary said in a post on X.

"Delighted to meet Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, alongside Haimanti Poddar, Senior Climate and Energy Adviser and Sustainable Mobility Policy Lead (India), UK FCDO.

"In the context of the India–UK Free Trade Agreement coming into force on July 15, 2026, we discussed a strategic roadmap to strengthen Assam–UK cooperation across investment promotion, export growth, technology integration, infrastructure development and skills enhancement, leveraging Assam's rapidly evolving economic ecosystem," Kota said.