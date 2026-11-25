Assam CM Lays Foundation For Drone, Anti-Drone Manufacturing Unit In Kamrup District
The Speed4 Defence Systems Pvt Ltd's defence production facility at Rangia will be backed by an initial investment of Rs 50 crore.
By PTI
Published : November 25, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Rangia: Assam entered the defence manufacturing sector on Wednesday, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laying the foundation for a private firm's production facility here for drones, anti-drone systems and other equipment.
Sarma, highlighting the unit's strategic position close to the borders of four countries, said the Speed4Defence Systems Pvt Ltd's manufacturing facility in Kamrup district is the first step towards creating an entire defence manufacturing pipeline and taking forward the vision for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat'.
Assam's Defence Ecosystem welcomes its first anchor investment. Under our Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy, I laid the foundation stone of the Speed4Defence manufacturing facility which will build drones, anti-drone systems and other equipments for our Armed Forces. This facility is close to the border of 4 countries and the first step in our bid to create an entire Defence manufacturing pipeline and bolster the #AtmanirbharBharat vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and strengthen the capabilities of our Armed Forces, especially in this strategic sector. Will soon be back here to inaugurate the facility.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 25, 2026
He also emphasised that defence manufacturing in Assam will be helpful for the armed forces as one-fourth of the country’s army personnel are positioned in the North Eastern region, with discussions already afoot with a leading manufacturing company for a dedicated defence park in Jagiroad.
"Assam's Defence Ecosystem welcomes its first anchor investment. Under our Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy, I laid the foundation stone of the Speed4Defence manufacturing facility, which will build drones, anti-drone systems and other equipment for our Armed Forces," the chief minister said in a social media post.
He added that the "Facility is close to the border of 4 countries and the first step in our bid to create an entire Defence manufacturing pipeline and bolster the #AtmanirbharBharat vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and strengthen the capabilities of our Armed Forces, especially in this strategic sector".
"Will soon be back here to inaugurate the facility," Sarma added. In another post earlier in the day, Sarma warned enemies of the country and wrote, "Desh ke dushman, take note!" He said Assam entering defence manufacturing is advancing Modi's Look East vision and Atmanirbhar Bharat, while powering the state's growth.
"Today, components. Tomorrow, something BIGGER. Made in Assam. Remember the label," the chief minister added. Speaking to reporters later at the venue, Sarma thanked Speed4Defence Systems Pvt Ltd for setting up its unit in the Tulsibari area here.
"This is only the beginning. We are already in discussion with a leading defence manufacturing company to set up a defence park in Jagiroad," he said, adding that 2,000 acres have been earmarked in the area in Morigaon district for the purpose.
"I am sure a lot of defence manufacturing will happen in Assam. This will rather help our army as one-fourth of the Indian Army is positioned in the North East. If a defence manufacturing ecosystem emerges here, it will be able to readily supply materials to the armed forces," the chief minister added.
Mentioning of the strategic ‘chicken’s neck’ connectivity between the North East and the rest of the country, Sarma said underground railway and road construction through the passage are already being worked up.
"Diplomatic work is also on by PM Modi ji to protect the ‘chicken’s neck’," he added, referring to the corridor located in northern West Bengal’s Siliguri area, having a width of over 20 km and sandwiched between Nepal and Bangladesh, with Bhutan and China a few hundred kilometres away.
Mumbai-headquartered Speed4Defence Systems’ MD and CEO Devang Shah, speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony, said the upcoming facility will provide an employment opportunity for the local youth. He also said the equipment built here will be sold not only in Assam or India, but will also be exported to different countries.
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) further said the Speed4 Defence Systems Pvt Ltd's defence production facility at Rangia will be backed by an initial investment of Rs 50 crore, set up across 14 acres.
Targeted to begin production by January 2028, the facility will manufacture prefabricated structures, underground bunkers, anti-drone systems and drones, it said.
"The project is expected to generate 150 direct jobs initially, scaling up to 500, while creating opportunities for local MSMEs, suppliers and ancillary industries. Its collaboration with @IITGuwahati will further advance research, innovation and defence technology development in Assam," the CMO added.
Also Read