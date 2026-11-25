ETV Bharat / state

Assam CM Lays Foundation For Drone, Anti-Drone Manufacturing Unit In Kamrup District

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attends an event to lay the foundation stone for the Speed4Defence manufacturing facility in Guwahati, Wednesday, November 25, 2026. ( IANS )

Rangia: Assam entered the defence manufacturing sector on Wednesday, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laying the foundation for a private firm's production facility here for drones, anti-drone systems and other equipment.

Sarma, highlighting the unit's strategic position close to the borders of four countries, said the Speed4Defence Systems Pvt Ltd's manufacturing facility in Kamrup district is the first step towards creating an entire defence manufacturing pipeline and taking forward the vision for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

He also emphasised that defence manufacturing in Assam will be helpful for the armed forces as one-fourth of the country’s army personnel are positioned in the North Eastern region, with discussions already afoot with a leading manufacturing company for a dedicated defence park in Jagiroad.

"Assam's Defence Ecosystem welcomes its first anchor investment. Under our Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy, I laid the foundation stone of the Speed4Defence manufacturing facility, which will build drones, anti-drone systems and other equipment for our Armed Forces," the chief minister said in a social media post.

He added that the "Facility is close to the border of 4 countries and the first step in our bid to create an entire Defence manufacturing pipeline and bolster the #AtmanirbharBharat vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and strengthen the capabilities of our Armed Forces, especially in this strategic sector".

"Will soon be back here to inaugurate the facility," Sarma added. In another post earlier in the day, Sarma warned enemies of the country and wrote, "Desh ke dushman, take note!" He said Assam entering defence manufacturing is advancing Modi's Look East vision and Atmanirbhar Bharat, while powering the state's growth.

"Today, components. Tomorrow, something BIGGER. Made in Assam. Remember the label," the chief minister added. Speaking to reporters later at the venue, Sarma thanked Speed4Defence Systems Pvt Ltd for setting up its unit in the Tulsibari area here.

"This is only the beginning. We are already in discussion with a leading defence manufacturing company to set up a defence park in Jagiroad," he said, adding that 2,000 acres have been earmarked in the area in Morigaon district for the purpose.