Assam Cabinet: Himanta Biswa Sarma Allocates Key Portfolios To Four Ministers
These four ministers, including two from allies AGP and BPF, were sworn in along with Sarma on May 12.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday allocated portfolios to the first four members of the council of ministers of his newly constituted government.
These four ministers, including one each from key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), were sworn in along with Sarma on May 12.
A government order said Rameswar Teli of the BJP, who represents the tea tribes community of Assam, was allocated the Transformation and Development, Labour Welfare, and Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare departments. Teli is a senior BJP leader who previously served as an MLA for two terms and was also a Rajya Sabha member from the state, apart from being a Lok Sabha member from Dibrugarh from 2014 to 2024.
Similarly, Ajanta Neog of the BJP was allotted the Women and Child Development and Tourism portfolios. So far, Neog is the sole woman representative in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet.
Atul Bora, who is also the president of the key NDA ally AGP, was given the Panchayat and Rural Development, Implementation of Assam Accord, Excise, and Border Protection and Development departments, while Charan Boro from another NDA ally BPF got Transport and Welfare of Bodoland portfolios. Both Bora and Neog had held several important portfolios in the previous NDA governments led by Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam.
A senior state BJP leader said the distribution of portfolios reflected the Chief Minister's attempt to balance experience with regional and social representation. During the allotment of portfolios, Sarma also tried to give equal weightage to both the BJP allies in the state, the leader maintained.
The NDA retained power in Assam with an unprecedented mandate by winning 102 seats, with the BJP emerging as the dominant force with 82 seats. The AGP and BPF have 10 MLAs each in the newly elected 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly.