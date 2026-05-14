ETV Bharat / state

Assam Cabinet: Himanta Biswa Sarma Allocates Key Portfolios To Four Ministers

File photo of Himanta Biswa Sarma during his swearing-in as Assam Chief Minister with other NDA leaders ( ETV Bharat )

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday allocated portfolios to the first four members of the council of ministers of his newly constituted government.

These four ministers, including one each from key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), were sworn in along with Sarma on May 12.

A government order said Rameswar Teli of the BJP, who represents the tea tribes community of Assam, was allocated the Transformation and Development, Labour Welfare, and Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare departments. Teli is a senior BJP leader who previously served as an MLA for two terms and was also a Rajya Sabha member from the state, apart from being a Lok Sabha member from Dibrugarh from 2014 to 2024.

Similarly, Ajanta Neog of the BJP was allotted the Women and Child Development and Tourism portfolios. So far, Neog is the sole woman representative in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet.