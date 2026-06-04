ETV Bharat / state

Assam Cabinet Expansion: 12 Ministers To Be Sworn In On June 5

Guwahati: The Assam cabinet will be expanded on Friday with the induction of 12 ministers, including three new faces, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The strength of the Assam cabinet will now be 17, including the chief minister, as four other ministers had been sworn in earlier on May 12. The maximum allowed strength of the Council of Ministers is 19. Thus, two positions would be left vacant for now.

The new faces are Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Nilima Devi and Sushanta Borgohain, and they all belong to the BJP. AGP’s Keshab Mahanta, also a minister in the previous NDA ministry, has also been included in the ministerial list.

Biswajit Daimary, the Speaker of the previous assembly, is also on the list of new ministers. The remaining ones were all ministers in Sarma's first cabinet, and they are BJP leaders. They are Ashok Singhal, Ranoj Pegu, Bimal Borah, Jayant Mallabaruah, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul and Pijush Hazarika.

''I am pleased to announce that the following Hon’ble Members of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be sworn in as Cabinet Ministers in the Government of Assam on 5 June 2026 at 12:45 PM,'' the CM said in a social media post.

The ministers sworn in earlier are AGP's Atul Bora, BPF's Charan Boro and BJP's Ajanta Neog and Rameshwar Teli. The new cabinet will have 13 BJP ministers, two from the AGP and one from the BPF.