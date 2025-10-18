Assam Cabinet Expanded: BPF's Charan Boro Sworn In As Minister, Seals Alliance With BJP For 2026 Polls
Published : October 18, 2025 at 6:27 PM IST
Guwahati: Ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly polls, the BJP government in the state has expanded its cabinet by forming an alliance with the regional party, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).
On Saturday, two-time Majbat MLA Charan Boro was sworn in as Minister of State in Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's Cabinet. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Boro.
With this inclusion, the BPF, a strong political force in Bodoland, has joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), ending all speculation. Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the cabinet expansion had the approval of the BJP's national leadership and emphasised working together for the development.
The political dynamics in Bodoland (Bodo Territorial Region) with 35 lakh Bodo people have undergone a significant shift. Until recently, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) was the only ally of the BJP-led NDA in Bodoland. Their minister, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, remains a part of the current state cabinet. However, following the BTC elections, the BJP also formed a new alliance with the BPF, a party that was previously in opposition. As a result, Bodoland now has two rival parties — the BPF and the UPPL — that are both currently allies of the BJP and partners in the Assam government.
Impact Of the Recent BTC Election
The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections in BTR, held on September 22, saw the BPF secure a major victory, winning 28 out of 40 Council seats and forming the government alone under the leadership of Hagrama Mohilary. The UPPL, the state government's partner and the ruling party in the BTC at the time, suffered a heavy defeat.
Why BPF Is Important For BJP?
Bodoland has 15 Assembly seats, which have played a crucial role in the government formation in Assam since 2006. These 15 seats are considered extremely important for the BJP to form the government in Assam for a third consecutive term in 2026. Assam has 126 assembly seats. The magic figure is 63.
Following the alliance with the BPF, Sarma announced a coordinated strategy for the 2026 Assembly elections. He welcomed the BPF, declaring the BJP-BPF alliance as final. A seat-sharing understanding for the 15 Bodo Territorial Region Assembly constituencies will be finalised by January.
Sarma said, "For the 2026 election, we will prepare a coordinated strategy. Because everyone wants there to be a beautiful government in Assam. For that, although we have not discussed who will contest from which political area, naturally, the 2026 election is in our minds and thoughts."
The CM also stated that the alliance with the UPPL, which was formed during the 2021 elections, will also need to be discussed again in the context of the 2026 polls.
"Urkhao Gwra Brahma, from UPPL, is still in our cabinet today. Our alliance with the UPPL was formed during the 2021 election. In the context of the 2026 election, we will naturally have to talk with the UPPL," he said.
BPF Supreme Leader BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary stated that joining the NDA was about friendship and partnership. In return for the cabinet post given to the BPF, they will offer the BJP two Executive Members (EM) posts and the Deputy Speaker post in the BTC council.
He emphasised that the cabinet post is not a major issue for a few months; the 2026 election is the real goal. According to Mohilary, "They have given a ministerial post to us as friends because we have joined the NDA... For a ministership of four to five months, it's not such a big issue for us. They gave it to us as a partner, and that's fine. The 2026 election is the real one."
