Assam Cabinet Expanded: BPF's Charan Boro Sworn In As Minister, Seals Alliance With BJP For 2026 Polls

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya adminstering oath of office and secrecy to Charan Bodo ( ETV Bharat )

Guwahati: Ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly polls, the BJP government in the state has expanded its cabinet by forming an alliance with the regional party, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF). On Saturday, two-time Majbat MLA Charan Boro was sworn in as Minister of State in Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's Cabinet. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Boro. With this inclusion, the BPF, a strong political force in Bodoland, has joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), ending all speculation. Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the cabinet expansion had the approval of the BJP's national leadership and emphasised working together for the development. Hagrama Mahilary, Charan Bodo and BPF MLA Durga Das Bodo with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (ETV Bharat) The political dynamics in Bodoland (Bodo Territorial Region) with 35 lakh Bodo people have undergone a significant shift. Until recently, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) was the only ally of the BJP-led NDA in Bodoland. Their minister, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, remains a part of the current state cabinet. However, following the BTC elections, the BJP also formed a new alliance with the BPF, a party that was previously in opposition. As a result, Bodoland now has two rival parties — the BPF and the UPPL — that are both currently allies of the BJP and partners in the Assam government. Impact Of the Recent BTC Election The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections in BTR, held on September 22, saw the BPF secure a major victory, winning 28 out of 40 Council seats and forming the government alone under the leadership of Hagrama Mohilary. The UPPL, the state government's partner and the ruling party in the BTC at the time, suffered a heavy defeat.