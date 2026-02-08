ETV Bharat / state

Assam Cabinet Decides To Refer Case Of Gaurav Gogoi's ‘Pakistan Links’ To MHA

Guwahati: The Assam cabinet has decided to refer the case of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged Pakistan links to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He maintained that there are “three key players” in the case – an MP, his British wife and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

“The Assam government had constituted an SIT to inquire into the alleged anti-India conspiracy of Sheikh in connivance with a British citizen and an MP. Keeping in mind the seriousness of the matter, it was decided to hand it over to the MHA,” Sarma said, while addressing a press conference after chairing a cabinet meeting on Saturday.

“The SIT report and the case registered based on which the probe was conducted will be forwarded to the MHA. It can use any of its investigating agencies to take it forward,” he said.

The chief minister stated that the cabinet was of the view that the case “involves national security and is not a personal one, with three players involved.” Sarma and the BJP have been attacking Gogoi, who also heads the state Congress, over his wife's alleged connection with Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

The state government had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a case of alleged interference of Sheikh, who was claimed to have links with Gogoi's British wife Elizabeth Colburn, in India's internal affairs.