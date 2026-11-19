ETV Bharat / state

Assam Cabinet Clears 1,568 Bighas For Indian Agricultural Research Institute Campus In Dhemaji

New Delhi: In a major boost to agricultural research and institutional infrastructure in Assam, the State Cabinet on Thursday approved the transfer of more than 1,568 bighas of government land in two villages of Dhemaji district to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, for establishing the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).

The decision is expected to strengthen agricultural research capabilities in the state, provide an institutional impetus to scientific farming practices and support the development of the agriculture sector in the region.

The land transfer was approved under the Land Transfer Rule at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi. The proposed IARI facility is expected to emerge as an important centre for agricultural research, innovation and technology development, particularly benefiting farmers in Assam and other northeastern states. The Cabinet also approved the transfer of more than 74 bighas of land in Sonitpur district to the Ministry of Defence for the Missamari Military Station.



Sarma said the Army had been seeking land for military purposes, prompting the government to approve the allotment. The Cabinet also approved the establishment of six new municipal boards in four districts to strengthen urban administration and improve the delivery of civic amenities in emerging urban centres.

These will come up at Laluk, Harmuti-Bamunbari and Ghilamara in Lakhimpur district, Majuli, Udarbond in Cachar district and Mirza-Bijoynagar in Kamrup district. In a parallel move to strengthen grassroots democratic institutions, the Cabinet approved an increase in the monthly remuneration of elected representatives of zilla parishads, anchalik panchayats and gaon panchayats.