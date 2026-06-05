ETV Bharat / state

Assam Cabinet Approves Enhancement Of DA/DR To 60%

File - Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma waves to supporters after a swearing-in ceremony at the Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir, in Guwahati. ( ANI )

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet on Friday approved the enhancement of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) from the existing rate of 58 per cent to 60 per cent, effective immediately, benefiting more than 8 lakh state government employees and pensioners.

Addressing a press conference after chairing the first cabinet meeting following the ministry expansion earlier in the day, the chief minister said that the enhanced rates will benefit serving state government employees, pensioners, family pensioners, extraordinary pensioners and compassionate family pensioners.

The cabinet also approved the enhancement of the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund allocation from Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore for each MLA during the year 2026-27, while from 2027-28, it will be further enhanced to Rs 2 crore, Sarma said.

The cabinet has also approved the amendment of the MLALAD guidelines to permit utilisation of up to 10 per cent of the annual allocation for procurement and distribution of eligible community, educational, cultural, sports and disability-support equipment, Sarma said.

The cabinet also approved the proposal for the declaration of the second State Capital Region Area, Dibrugarh, and the constitution of the Second State Capital Region Development Authority, Dibrugarh (SCRDA-D).