Assam BJP Social Media Co-Convenor Removed For Uploading Controversial Video

Guwahati: The Assam BJP has removed a co-convenor of its social media team for posting the now-deleted video featuring Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that created a huge controversy, a senior leader said on Thursday. The video showed Sarma purportedly taking aim with a rifle and firing a shot at two people, one wearing a skull cap and the other with a beard, with "point-blank shot" as the caption.

The AI-generated video was uploaded on the state BJP's official X handle on Saturday evening, before being deleted after a political backlash.

"The video was uploaded without proper vetting in an unauthorised manner. The person concerned has been removed from the post of co-convenor of the social media team," the senior leader told PTI. The removed social media co-convenor was identified as Ron Vikash Gaurav.

"Only a few people have the right to create posts and upload publicity materials on the BJP social media handles. Usually, they can do it on their own for sharing party programmes or speeches of our leaders. But for sensitive topics, they need authorisation from the social media in-charge or party president or the CM's office if it involves the chief minister," the senior BJP leader said.

Ranjib Kumar Sarmah currently heads the social media team of the state BJP, and there were four co-convenors in his team, prior to the removal of Gaurav.