ETV Bharat / state

Assam BJP Expels Jayanta Kumar Das, Nine Others For Anti-Party Activities

Guwahati: The Assam unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday expelled nine party workers including senior leader Jayanta Kumar Das and terminated their primary membership for allegedly acting against the party’s interests.

The action was taken by state president Dilip Saikia under provisions XXV-A and B of the party constitution. The BJP expelled Das from the party for six years after he contested as an Independent candidate from Dispur constituency. However, Das has already left the party. Das, a long-time member with roughly 35 years of service, resigned from all party positions on March 20, after being denied a ticket, with the party instead fielding Pradyut Bordoloi.

Following his snub, Das accused the party of disregarding loyal workers, making allegations regarding the operation of fake social media accounts, and announced his candidature as an Independent.