Assam BJP Expels Jayanta Kumar Das, Nine Others For Anti-Party Activities
The party workers were expelled and their primary membership terminated for six years.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Guwahati: The Assam unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday expelled nine party workers including senior leader Jayanta Kumar Das and terminated their primary membership for allegedly acting against the party’s interests.
The action was taken by state president Dilip Saikia under provisions XXV-A and B of the party constitution. The BJP expelled Das from the party for six years after he contested as an Independent candidate from Dispur constituency. However, Das has already left the party. Das, a long-time member with roughly 35 years of service, resigned from all party positions on March 20, after being denied a ticket, with the party instead fielding Pradyut Bordoloi.
Following his snub, Das accused the party of disregarding loyal workers, making allegations regarding the operation of fake social media accounts, and announced his candidature as an Independent.
Apart from Das, those expelled from the party are Uddhav Das of Barpeta Assembly constituency, Jitendrajit Gaur of Kaliabor Assembly constituency, Amalendu Das of Barkhala Assembly constituency, Dhananjit Rabha of Goalpara West constiency, Chakradhar Das of Bongaigaon Assembly constituency, Gagan Chandra Haloi of Barpeta Assembly constituency, Ankur Das of Kamalpur assembly constituency and Jashoda Dulal (Shyamal) Rakshit of Lumding assembly constituency.
According to party sources, the expelled members were accused of supporting and cooperating with candidates and leaders from rival political parties.
The disciplinary action comes at a crucial juncture, with polling for the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April 9 and counting of votes set for May 4, as parties intensify their campaign efforts across the state.
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